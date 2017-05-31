Le Mans »

Kanaan replaces injured Bourdais for Ford at Le Mans

31 May 2017
Former IndyCar champion and 24 Hours of Daytona race winner Tony Kanaan will replace the injured Sebastien Bourdais in the #68 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing
Kanaan replaces injured Bourdais for Ford at Le Mans
Kanaan replaces injured Bourdais for Ford at Le Mans
Former IndyCar champion and 24 Hours of Daytona race winner Tony Kanaan will replace the injured Sebastien Bourdais in the #68 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing entry to defend its Le Mans 24 Hours GT-Pro crown alongside Dirk Muller and Joey Hand.

After Bourdais suffered multiple leg fractures in a qualifying crash for the Indianapolis 500, Kanaan has been drafted in as his replacement and will make his Le Mans 24 Hour debut this year.

The #68 Ford won the GT class last year upon the American manufacturer's official return to Le Mans and the World Endurance Championship.

“We're very pleased we are able to get a driver of Tony's experience and talent in the No. 68 Ford GT for the Le Mans 24,” Dave Pericak, global director of Ford Performance, said. “It's certainly not the ideal situation and we're heartbroken that Sebastien won't be back to defend his race victory, since we know how much that race means to him personally. He is an important part of our family, and we look forward to him making a complete recovery.”

Kanaan, who signed for Chip Ganassi in IndyCar in 2014, contested the 24 Hours of Daytona for Ford in January alongside Andy Priaulx and Harry Tincknell to finish fifth in the GTLM class.

The Brazilian says the prestigious Le Mans race has been a huge ambitions of his and is honoured to be called up by Ford.

“It's an honour to be named a part of the Ford GT lineup for Ford Chip Ganassi Racing at the Le Mans 24,” Kanaan said. “It's obviously an unfortunate situation that brought us to this point with Sébastien's injuries, but I'm going to do my best to take his place and try to help win this amazing race for the team again this year.

“This race has definitely been on my bucket list for a long time, so I'm thankful that Chip and our partners at Ford have given me this opportunity.”

Kanaan will take on the Detroit double-header this weekend (3-4 June) and the Rainguard Water Sealers 600 in Texas next weekend (10 June) before heading to Le Mans, with the 24 Hour race taking place on the 17-18 June.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Le Mans 24 Hours , Kanaan , world endurance championship
« Take me back to the Le Mans Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Tony Kanaan (Photo by: John Cote for IndyCar Media)
Toyota
Race Start
Race Start
Race Start
Race Start
Porsche Team Porsche 919 Hybrid: Neel Jani, Andre Lotterer, Nick Tandy
P1 Podium (l-r) Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050 Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050 Hybrid: Anthony Davidson, Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Porsche Team Porsche 919 Hybrid: Timo Bernhard, Earl Bamber, Brendon Hartley
P1 Podium (l-r) Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050 Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050 Hybrid: Anthony Davidson, Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Porsche Team Porsche 919 Hybrid: Timo Bernhard, Earl Bamber, Brendon Hartley
P1 Podium (l-r) Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050 Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050 Hybrid: Anthony Davidson, Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Porsche Team Porsche 919 Hybrid: Timo Bernhard, Earl Bamber, Brendon Hartley
P1 Podium (l-r) Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050 Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050 Hybrid: Anthony Davidson, Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Porsche Team Porsche 919 Hybrid: Timo Bernhard, Earl Bamber, Brendon Hartley
Nicolas Lapierre
Marco Sorensen
Kevin Estre
Frederic Makowiecki
Earl Bamber

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 