Bonanomi replaces Rossiter at ByKolles for Le Mans

The ByKolles LMP1 privateer team has confirmed that Marco Bonanomi will replace James Rossiter in its line-up for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, joining Oliver Webb and Dominik Kraihamer.Rossiter had been due to race at Le Mans, only to be drafted in by Toyota to test a Super GT car and be prevented from getting out of the commitment for Le Mans.Bonanomi tested the Enso CLM P1/01 Nismo car at Spa last month, and has now been confirmed in the line-up for Le Mans, a race he last entered in 2015 in Audi's third LMP1 car."We deeply regret that James had to call off his participation at Le Mans just to attend a test in Japan“ Boris Bermes, ByKOLLES director of racing operations, said."We had to find a replacement on short notice. In Marco Bonanomi, we found a very fast and experienced LMP1 driver. Marco already was racing on the highest level at Le Mans as an Audi factory driver three times."During our test in Spa-Francorchamps last week, we were convinced by his unsurpassed qualities and we could make further progress with our car. We will be well positioned at Le Mans in regards to technic and drivers.""I am very happy that I am allowed to climb into the ByKOLLES Racing car for the best and most important race of the year," added Bonanomi."In the course of my career, the participation in the 24 Hours of Le Mans was always a dream. Being on the podium at my debut in 2012 will stay in my memory forever. This race has so much history and holds a great fascination."You can feel the atmosphere in the cockpit and soak it up literally. I would like to thank the team for giving me this chance. I cannot wait to race a LMP1 car at the Sarthe again."