When is the 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours on?

14 June 2017
The 85th edition of the Le Mans 24 Hour will be held on the 17-18 June at the Circuit de la Sarthe.
Toyota is out to avenge a painful defeat from 12 months ago in LMP1 against Porsche while Ford will be aiming to defend its GT crown against a strong field of manufacturer rivals at Le Mans.

2017 Le Mans 24 Hour schedule (All times CET)

Wednesday 14th June:

Free practice – 16:00-20:00
Qualifying 1 – 22:00-00:00

Thursday 15th June:

Qualifying 2 – 18:00-21:00
Qualifying 3 – 22:00-00:00

Friday 16th June:

Drivers' Parade in the Le Mans City Centre – 17:30-19:00

Saturday 17th June:

85th Le Mans 24 Hours – Start 15:00

#4 Bykolles Racing Team Enso CLM P1/01-NISMO: Oliver Webb, Dominik Kraihamer, James Rossiter
#4 Bykolles Racing Team Enso CLM P1/01-NISMO: Oliver Webb
#24 CEFC Manor TRS Team China ORECA 07-Gibson: Jean-Eric Vergne
#84 JMW Motorsport Ferrari 488 GTE: Dries Vanthoor
