Injured Lucas di Grassi out of Le Mans 24 Hours

I'll sadly miss this year's #LeMans24 with a broken fibula that requires surgery. This was a hard decision but I'm following medical advise. — LUCAS DI GRASSI (@LucasdiGrassi) June 14, 2017



Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of the 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours after suffering an ankle injury in the days leading up to this year's endurance event.The former F1 driver was set to race alongside James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi in the #51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE but was declared unfit by the Le Mans Medical Delegate due to an injury sustained to his right ankle in recent days.di Grassi later confirmed the injury - which was reportedly sustained playing football during the Berlin ePrix Formula E weekend - is worse than initially feared.The Brazilian, who raced at Le Mans with the front-running Audi LMP1 team between 2013 and 2016, joined the factory Ferrari team for a tilt at the 2017 GTE Pro victory after the German marque withdrew from the sport, but will now take no further part in the week's action.His place in the team will be assumed by Michele Rugolo, whose best result at Le Mans was a third place finish in the 2012 GTE Am class for Krohn Racing.di Grassi's injury will make him a doubt for his FIA Formula E duties too, where he is currently classified second in the standings 32 points behind Sebastien Buemi.