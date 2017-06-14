Porsche resists three cars on ‘budget efficiency’, commits to WEC

Porsche LMP team principal Andreas Seidl says the option of returning to a three LMP1 car attack for Le Mans was declined due to budget issues but has restated the German manufacturer's commitments to both Le Mans and the World Endurance Championship.In 2015, Porsche's three 919 Hybrid attack saw it rewarded with the overall win for its third official entry with Earl Bamber, Nicky Tandy and Nico Hulkenberg driving to victory.For 2017 Toyota has committed to a three-car effort which Seidl calls a 'statistical advantage' but one Porsche's management wouldn't match having already agreed a set motorsport budget.“In terms of statistics to have one car more is an advantage but in the end the decision was made in 2016 that we would go back to two cars for budget efficiency reasons,” Seidl said. “That didn't change for this year.“It is a challenge we are facing but it is an extra motivation for us to do good and we have to make sure we get through with our two cars.“For Toyota it is an additional chance to do a good job like it was for us in 2015 as you simply have three rockets you send at the beginning of the mission.”Recent reports from German media have speculated Porsche could be on the verge of withdrawing its LMP1 effort during talks ahead of the 2020 regulations, but the team principal has reiterated it will return in 2018 before making a definite decision on its future until the next era of technical regulations are confirmed.“I heard the rumours also from the outside [about Porsche quitting] but from our side there is no news,” he said. “Our project is confirmed for 2018 as we always communicated and once the regulations for 2020 are clear and get announced we will get in contact with our board again and discuss how it goes for the next period.”