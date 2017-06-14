Kobayashi leads Toyota charge in Le Mans qualifying

Click here for full Le Mans 24 Hours qualifying one results
Kamui Kobayashi has handed Toyota provisional pole position in qualifying one ahead of the 85th Le Mans 24 Hours by darting under the previous pole lap record with a 3m 19.793s to keep Porsche at bay.
The Japanese driver was denied top spot in the earlier four-hour free practice session at Circuit de la Sarthe when Neel Jani in the #1 Porsche produced a late flyer but the #7 Toyota wouldn't be denied in the opening qualifying session as it holds a useful half-second advantage over its sister car #8 Toyota of Sebastien Buemi, Anthony Davidson and Kazuki Nakajima.
After qualifying one was delayed by 20 minutes due to barrier repairs caused by a crash in the Road to Le Mans support session, the #2 Porsche of Earl Bamber, Brendon Hartley and Timo Bernhard had set the initial marker to beat before falling to third but kept ahead of the final #9 Toyota of Nicolas Lapierre, Yuji Kunimoto and Jose Maria Lopez, with the #1 Porsche completing the LMP1 factory contenders.
Oreca domination as TDS Racing grab early edge in LMP2
The #28 TDS Racing Oreca driven by Matthieu Vaxiviere snatched a late provisional pole with a 3m 29.33s as the Oreca maker continued to dominate the class by taking the top five spots.
Free practice front-runner #31 Vaillante Rebellion also climbed up a host of places late on for second thanks to Bruno Senna to shuffle the CEFC Manor TRS Racing cars down the third and fourth respectively.
Advantage Aston Martin in both GTE Pro and Am
The #95 Aston Martin Racing of Marco Sorensen, Nicki Thiim and Richie Stanaway will take the provisional pole honours after the opening qualifying with almost a full second advantage over the #71 AF Corse Ferrari of Davide Rigon, Sam Bird and Miguel Molina as all four the Fords were well off the pace.
The Aston Martin brand will be sleeping well tonight after the #98 Vantage completed a class double with Mathias Lauda, Pedro Lamy and Paul Dalla Lana.