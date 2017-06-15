Le Mans »

Check out this 360 degree Porsche LMP1 lap of Le Mans!

15 June 2017
Enjoy a rapid lap of the Circuit de la Sarthe at Le Mans with Marc Lieb in the Porsche 919 Hybrid... and enjoy it in fabulous 360 degrees!
It's hard to get the FULL effect of a lap around the magnificent Circuit de la Sarthe at Le Mans... but this video comes pretty close to it!

Look up, down, left and right with this brilliant 360-degree lap in a Porsche 919 Hybrid LMP1 driven by last year's winner Marc Lieb.


#2 Porsche LMP Team Porsche 919 Hybrid: Timo Bernhard, Earl Bamber, Brendon Hartley
Green4U Technologies, Le Mans 24 Hours, [Credit: Green4U Technologies]
#4 Bykolles Racing Team Enso CLM P1/01-NISMO: Oliver Webb
#24 CEFC Manor TRS Team China ORECA 07-Gibson: Jean-Eric Vergne
#84 JMW Motorsport Ferrari 488 GTE: Dries Vanthoor
