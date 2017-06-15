REVEALED: The all-electric car that could race at Le Mans in 2018

Green4U Technologies has revealed its all-electric car concept at the Le Mans 24 Hour race which it aims to develop into an endurance racer to take on the iconic race.The company unveiled its design for display in the 24 Hours of Le Mans village on Thursday morning and has outlined its goal of developing the electric car to become competitive against the current conventional combustion engine and hybrid cars which dominate the endurance series.The Green4U Panoz Racing GT-EV, which is being developed at the company's design and engineering hub in the United States in Georgia, says its goal is to get the all-electric car on the Le Mans grid with the option of applying to take up the iconic Garage 56 in the future."We're debuting it here at Le Mans because of this iconic race's history where the brightest and most ambitious and tenacious competitors always push the motorsports and automotive boundaries," Don Panoz, chairman and co-founder said. "We pushed the boundaries when we brought Sparky [the 1998 Panoz Q9 GTR-1 Hybrid] and the DeltaWing to Le Mans, and we'll do the same with the all-electric GT-EV."Our goal is to run our car in a race, perhaps even applying for a future Garage 56 slot, and apply what we learn to our Green4U EV vehicle designs."Green4U Panoz Racing GT-EV's vice president of engineering & design Brian Willis has outlined the race car's initial design and performance targets which it aims to match in order to be 'competitive' in the future at Le Mans.Technical and performance targets:• 400 to 450 kW total power• 175 to 180 mph top speed• Removable battery pack design enabling battery exchanges during pit stops• 90- to 110-mile range in race conditions• All-wheel drive with two electric motors (One driving the front wheels and the second powering the rear wheels)• 2,200 to 2,750 lbs. total mass with battery pack• Roughly 192 x 72 x 48 inches (L x W x H)• A unique carbon fiber chassis design with an offset closed cockpit• Active aerodynamics to reduce drag on straightaways and increase range and performance• Regenerative braking technology on all wheels"Our team is focused on achieving the speed and range of current road racing sports cars," said Willis. "Key is the ability to go as far as petrol and hybrid race cars on the power contained in a single battery pack, then exchange the battery in about the time that it takes them to refill their tanks."Garage 56, which is reserved for innovation cars at Le Mans, has not been included in the 2017 Le Mans grid line-up but organisers are keen to it to return in 2018.