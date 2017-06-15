Le Mans »

Le Mans 24 Hours: Barrichello: Dallara LMP2 is slow because it’s too fast…

15 June 2017
Rubens Barrichello is hitting higher speeds in his LMP2 Dallara than he managed in his final year of F1... but it isn't necessarily a good thing.
Barrichello: Dallara LMP2 is slow because it’s too fast…
Le Mans 24 Hours: Barrichello: Dallara LMP2 is slow because it’s too fast…
Le Mans 24 Hours Rubens Barrichello has revealed he is hitting faster speeds driving his Dallara-constructed LMP2 prototype than he did during his final year of Formula 1, but admits it is why his car is otherwise slow on the timesheets.

The 11-time F1 race winner, who retired from the series at the end of the 2011 season after a record-breaking 322 starts, is making his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this weekend at the age of 45 with the Racing Team Nederland in the LMP2 class.

Paired with 1988 Le Mans 24 Hours winner Jan Lammers and Frits Van Eerd, Barrichello's team is one of 25 gunning for the LMP2 title this year but does so driving the lesser-used Dallara P217 chassis in a field dominated by the Oreca prototype both in terms of numbers (14) and pace.

Debuting in the year that sees LMP2 regulations tweaked to make them faster in a straight line, Barrichello says he was shocked to be hitting 340km/h (210mph) on the Mulsanne straight and had to check with the team if this was correct on his first laps.

“When I first drove the car I radioed in and said: “Is the… blue light close to the limiter in sixth gear?” They said yes, so I thought to myself either we have very low downforce, or we have superpowers! We were going at around 340 kph, and I don't think I reached that in my last race in Formula One.”

However, with the team approximately three seconds per lap down on the best Oreca cars in LMP2, Barrichello admits the searing pace down the straights is ultimately losing it too much time due to the trade-off in poor handling.

“It was a big gap – more than three seconds difference I think. My own lap was competitive – I felt good in the car. I am used to driving the Stock Cars right now, but the formulas are still in my mind. There are rules and we have packages and certain things we have to follow, and we will try to mix different combinations to see if things get better, especially because it's supposed to be very hot.

“The car was actually well balanced…there was nothing bad. But the reason we are three seconds away is that we were a little too fast on the straights and not fast enough in the corners.

Oreca-built LMP2 entries dominated first qualifying around the Circuit de la Sarthe filling the top 12 positions, with Barrichello's car the best-placed non-Oreca in 13th and five seconds slower per lap.

Dallara, Ligier and Riley are the other variants of LMP2 competing this weekend, but all three have struggled to match the pace of their French counterparts.

Tagged as: Rubens Barrichello , Le Mans 24 Hours , Dallara , Oreca , Jan Lammers , LMP2 , Circuit de la Sarthe , Racing Team Nederlands
« Take me back to the Le Mans Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
#29 Racing Team Nederland Dallara P217-Gibson: Rubens Barrichello
#29 Racing Team Nederland Dallara P217-Gibson: Rubens Barrichello
#29 Racing Team Nederland Dallara P217-Gibson: Jan Lammers, Frits Van Eerd, Rubens Barrichello
#29 Racing Team Nederland Dallara P217-Gibson: Jan Lammers, Frits Van Eerd, Rubens Barrichello
#29 Racing Team Nederland Dallara P217-Gibson: Jan Lammers, Frits Van Eerd, Rubens Barrichello
Green4U Technologies, Le Mans 24 Hours, [Credit: Green4U Technologies]
#4 Bykolles Racing Team Enso CLM P1/01-NISMO: Oliver Webb
#24 CEFC Manor TRS Team China ORECA 07-Gibson: Jean-Eric Vergne
#24 CEFC Manor TRS Team China ORECA 07-Gibson: Jean-Eric Vergne
#24 CEFC Manor TRS Team China ORECA 07-Gibson: Jean-Eric Vergne
#24 CEFC Manor TRS Team China ORECA 07-Gibson: Jean-Eric Vergne
#24 CEFC Manor TRS Team China ORECA 07-Gibson: Jean-Eric Vergne
#24 CEFC Manor TRS Team China ORECA 07-Gibson: Jean-Eric Vergne
#24 CEFC Manor TRS Team China ORECA 07-Gibson: Jean-Eric Vergne
#24 CEFC Manor TRS Team China ORECA 07-Gibson: Jean-Eric Vergne
#24 CEFC Manor TRS Team China ORECA 07-Gibson: Jean-Eric Vergne
#24 CEFC Manor TRS Team China ORECA 07-Gibson: Jean-Eric Vergne
#84 JMW Motorsport Ferrari 488 GTE: Dries Vanthoor

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 