Le Mans 24 Hours: VIDEO: Ever wondered how Le Mans drivers get their edge?

15 June 2017
Check out how the top Le Mans drivers retrain their brains to extract the maximum performance for different cars and a variety of series.
There is always talk about driving style and characteristics but when you are sharing one car between team-mates over an endurance race like Le Mans 24 Hours, how do you get the edge on your opponents without hindering yourself or your team? This might give you the answer.

The Road Racing Drivers Club and SAFEisFAST.com have teamed up to present how the stars at Le Mans deal with throttle control and how it varies from driver to driver.

With a number of drivers competing in multiple categories – like Andre Lotterer in LMP1 and Super Formula or Sam Bird in GTE Pro and Formula E – the stars give detailed insight in how they can retrain their brains to extract the maximum performance out of the different cars.

The latest video focuses on the control of the throttle and how to make a Safe, Assured, Fit and Empowered driver – SAFE – with a series dedicated to other aspects of racing and driving.



The 85th edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours is being held at the Circuit de la Sarthe on the 17-18 June.

For more information follow this link to SAFEisFAST.com

Group photo of the cars competing in the 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours
Green4U Technologies, Le Mans 24 Hours, [Credit: Green4U Technologies]
#4 Bykolles Racing Team Enso CLM P1/01-NISMO: Oliver Webb
#84 JMW Motorsport Ferrari 488 GTE: Dries Vanthoor
