Le Mans »

WATCH Kamui Kobayashi's incredible record Le Mans lap

15 June 2017
Kamui Kobayashi has set a new lap record during qualifying for the Le Mans 24 Hours in the #7 Toyota Gazoo TS050 Hybrid of 3m 14.791s.
WATCH Kamui Kobayashi's incredible record Le Mans lap
WATCH Kamui Kobayashi's incredible record Le Mans lap
Kamui Kobayashi has set a new lap record during qualifying for the Le Mans 24 Hours in the #7 Toyota Gazoo TS050 Hybrid of 3m 14.791s – averaging over 250kph.

The outstanding lap was set on the Japanese driver's opening flying lap in qualifying two after the session was suspended by 50 minutes for barrier repairs after the #33 Eurasia Motorsport Ligier driven by Erik Maris who was taken to the medical centre as a precaution.

With the sun setting on the second qualifying session, Kobayashi took advantage of the open track slot to destroy the previous lap record in an amazing feat capture by the onboard cameras on his #7 Toyota.




Qualifying for the 85th edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours race concludes with session three run between 22:00-00:00 local time ahead of the race on the 17-18 June.

Tagged as: Toyota , Le Mans 24 Hours , Kobayashi , WEC
« Take me back to the Le Mans Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050-Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Stephane Sarrazin
Kobayashi Conway, Sarrazin - Toyota TS050 Hybrid [credit: Toyota]
Kobayashi Conway, Sarrazin - Toyota TS050 Hybrid [credit: FIA WEC]
Kobayashi Conway, Sarrazin - Toyota TS050 Hybrid [credit: FIA WEC]
Green4U Technologies, Le Mans 24 Hours, [Credit: Green4U Technologies]
#4 Bykolles Racing Team Enso CLM P1/01-NISMO: Oliver Webb
#24 CEFC Manor TRS Team China ORECA 07-Gibson: Jean-Eric Vergne
#24 CEFC Manor TRS Team China ORECA 07-Gibson: Jean-Eric Vergne
#24 CEFC Manor TRS Team China ORECA 07-Gibson: Jean-Eric Vergne
#24 CEFC Manor TRS Team China ORECA 07-Gibson: Jean-Eric Vergne
#24 CEFC Manor TRS Team China ORECA 07-Gibson: Jean-Eric Vergne
#24 CEFC Manor TRS Team China ORECA 07-Gibson: Jean-Eric Vergne
#24 CEFC Manor TRS Team China ORECA 07-Gibson: Jean-Eric Vergne
#24 CEFC Manor TRS Team China ORECA 07-Gibson: Jean-Eric Vergne
#24 CEFC Manor TRS Team China ORECA 07-Gibson: Jean-Eric Vergne
#24 CEFC Manor TRS Team China ORECA 07-Gibson: Jean-Eric Vergne
#84 JMW Motorsport Ferrari 488 GTE: Dries Vanthoor
#84 JMW Motorsport Ferrari 488 GTE: Dries Vanthoor

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 