WATCH Kamui Kobayashi's incredible record Le Mans lap

Kamui Kobayashi has set a new lap record during qualifying for the Le Mans 24 Hours in the #7 Toyota Gazoo TS050 Hybrid of 3m 14.791s – averaging over 250kph.
The outstanding lap was set on the Japanese driver's opening flying lap in qualifying two after the session was suspended by 50 minutes for barrier repairs after the #33 Eurasia Motorsport Ligier driven by Erik Maris who was taken to the medical centre as a precaution.
With the sun setting on the second qualifying session, Kobayashi took advantage of the open track slot to destroy the previous lap record in an amazing feat capture by the onboard cameras on his #7 Toyota.
Qualifying for the 85th edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours race concludes with session three run between 22:00-00:00 local time ahead of the race on the 17-18 June.