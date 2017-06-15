Kobayashi sets Le Mans lap record in between red flags

Kamui Kobayashi has set a new lap record during qualifying for the Le Mans 24 Hours in the #7 Toyota Gazoo TS050 Hybrid of 3m 14.791s – averaging over 250kph – while the second session was punctuated by two red flags.The outstanding lap was set on the Japanese driver's opening flying lap in qualifying two after the session was suspended by 50 minutes early on for barrier repairs after the #33 Eurasia Motorsport Ligier driven by Erik Maris crahsed, with the French driver taken to the medical centre as a precaution.With the sun setting on the second qualifying session, Kobayashi took advantage of the open track slot to destroy the previous lap record in an amazing feat capture by the onboard cameras on his #7 Toyota.With Kobayashi blitzing the times it left his rivals trailing with the #1 Porsche 919 Hybrid in second place but 2.468s back, while the sister LMP1 Porsche claimed third a further 0.8s off of second place.That left the #8 Toyota down in fourth after effectively missing the entire session when it was hit by a oil pressure issue which required an engine change within the opening five minutes of the session. Despite the delays the Buemi/Davidson/Nakajima car was unable to get back out in the second session.The #9 Toyota of Lapierre/Kunimoto/Lopez completes the factory LMP1 efforts in fifth as the top LMP2 effort jumped ahead of the LMP1 ByKolles entry.The session was cut short by 10 minutes when the #23 Panis Barthez Competition Ligier crashed heavily with Timothe Buret at the wheel, prompting the second red flag of the session.Lap records continued to be broken in LMP2 with the #25 CEFC Manor TRS Racing Oreca 07 driven by Vitaly Petrov produced a 3m 25.549s to set the standard to beat heading into the final session.The #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca claimed second in the class for the session as Oreca continued its domination with the top seven spots locked out at the front.The #97 Aston Martin of Darren Turner, Jonathan Adam and Daniel Serra kept the British brand at the top of the qualifying times in GTE Pro despite the Balance of Performance weighing strongly on the class ahead of the race.The top 11 cars were all split by one second at the end of the session with no outright indicator of who held the single lap pace in the class.Will Stevens has guided the JMW Motorsport Ferrari back to the top of the times in GTE Am and impressively within a second of the last GTE Pro car to keep clear of the #90 TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage.