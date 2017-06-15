Kobayashi hands Toyota lap record pole at Le Mans

Kamui Kobayashi's new lap record at the Circuit de la Sarthe has secured pole position for the 85th running of the Le Mans 24 Hours in the #7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid.The Japanese driver made the most of the best track conditions during qualifying two to produce a new lap record – with an average speed of over 250kph – to leave the rest of the field trailing by well over two seconds by the end of the six hours of qualifying in total.The #8 Toyota was punted up to the front row to make it a Toyota 1-2 thanks to Kazuki Nakajima's 3m 17.128s. Porsche's best effort came from the #1 car with Andre Lotterer to take third in qualifying ahead of the #2 Porsche which missed the final 50 minutes of qualifying due to a technical issue having stopped at Indianapolis.The third #9 Toyota car completed the front five with the ByKolles Racing ENSO CLM completing the LMP1 contenders.The #26 G-Drive Racing Oreca has led the manufacturer's domination of the LMP2 class with pole position thanks to Alex Lynn's lap record 3m 25.352s – just two-tenths off of the ByKolles Racing LMP1 effort – to keep the #25 CEFC Manor TRS Racing Oreca at bay despite Vitaly Petrov's similarly blistering effort.Ex-Audi Oliver Jarvis headed up the Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca charge to the front of the second row in LMP2 as the Oreca leaders locked out the front 14 grid spots against the Ligier and Dallara chargers.The #97 Aston Martin will start from pole position the GTE Pro class thanks to Darren Turner's late effort of 3m 50.837s by just 0.191s from #51 AF Corse Ferrari of James Calado.In what became an incredibly tactical but tense battle the top seven cars were split by less than one second with the Balance of Performance changes looming large. The front two rows are dominated by Aston Martin and Ferrari with the #69 Ford Chip Ganassi USA led by Ryan Briscoe only fifth.Corvette Racing's #63 car claimed sixth on the grid while the led #92 Porsche driven by Kevin Estre starts in seventh to see all five manufacturers at the sharp end of the class.Fernando Rees late effort of 3m 52.843s sees the special liveried Larber Competition Chevrolet on pole position in the GTE Am class having pinched top spot from the #98 Aston Martin driven by Pedro Lamy.For the first time in Le Mans 24 Hour history every entry on the 60-strong field every car qualified with a sub-four minute lap time.