Kobayashi: We expected 3m 16s... but wow!

Kamui Kobayashi admits he had no idea he was going so quickly around the Circuit de la Sarthe as he smashed the existing Le Mans 24 Hours lap record by a huge margin during qualifying for the 2017 round-the-clock classic.The former F1 driver pumped in a scintillating lap of 3m 14.791secs in the #7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid during the second of three qualifying sessions ahead of the 24 hour race to take more than two seconds off the existing lap record set by Porsche's Neel Jani in 2015.Furthermore, though changes to the circuit over the years makes it difficult to gauge true 'record' pace in terms of time, Kobayashi's average speed of 251.9km/h exceeds the previous marker set by Hans Stuck in 1985 when the Mulsanne Straight featured no chicanes.Indeed, Kobayashi – who will share the #7 car with Mike Conway and Stephane Sarrazin – reveals he had targeted a 3m 16s or possibly a 3m 15secs lap coming into qualifying but far exceeded his own expectations with his 'amazing' effort.“We expected to be in the 3m 15s or 3m 16s or something like that but when I crossed the line and saw the time I was like 'wow, I made it,' the first time I was happy in my life!”With Toyota claiming a 1-2 on the grid as it looks to secure its elusive first Le Mans win, Kobayashi was still 2.3secs quicker than fellow Japanese driver Kazuki Nakajima's best effort in the sister #8 car.Indeed, while the former Sauber F1 driver admits pole position means little in the grand scheme of a 24 hour race, he says it was a pleasure to drive a car that gave him '100 per cent confidence'“It was difficult to know exactly how the car would be but my team-mate said the car was brilliant to drive to I had confidence into the lap. The lap was brilliant with no mistakes and no traffic. It was an amazing lap. I have to give my appreciation to the team who did a great job and I was 100% confident with the car. When you are confident you can make that kind of lap.”Elsewhere, Porsche will fill the second row with its 919 Hybrids, the #1 car leading the sister #2 machine, while the #9 Toyota of Yuji Kunimoto, Jose Maria Lopez and Nicolas Lapierre complete the top five.