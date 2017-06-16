Flawless Lynn secures G-Drive LMP2 pole on debut

G-Drive will start on LMP2 pole position for the Le Mans 24 Hours for a third year in a row after its rookie racer Alex Lynn emerged top of a fiercely contested qualifying session around the Circuit de la Sarthe.Though the 2014 GP3 Series champion has notched up a handful of starts in the LMP2 class following a switch to the discipline during the second-half of 2016, this week marks his maiden appearance at the endurance classic.Nevertheless, the Briton – a winner in the Spa 6 Hours alongside Roman Rusinov and Pierre Thiriet – has quickly gotten up to speed in the TDS Racing-supported Oreca 07 to smash the previous LMP2 lap record for pole ahead of the CEFC Manor Oreca and the Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca.In the year that has seen the LMP2 cars lap much faster thanks to aerodynamic tweaks, Lynn was delighted to be the driver to emerge on top of a fast-paced battle.“We're really glad to have posted this pole position in such a big challenge. We've worked progressively since the Test Day to determine the best basic setup possible. I had great sensations straight away, as soon as I took to the track. I didn't achieve a perfect lap, though I didn't have to complain about the traffic, but it still went well.“Everybody says that the new ORECA is very fast, but I don't think that anyone expected us to achieve such lap times. Each member of the team did the perfect job and contributed in delivering such performances, we need to say thank them all.“We've still got a lot to do before the race because we really want to best prepare the car. But, for my first go in Le Mans, achieving this 3rd back-to-back pole position, and so the first one for me here, makes me super happy.”Such is the performance gain of the latest LMP2 cars, Lynn's pole position of 3m 25.352 is 11secs than that achieved in 2016.