Le Mans 24 Hours: Aston Martin eyeing first GT win in 9 years from pole

16 June 2017
It has been 9 years since Aston Martin's last GTE Pro class win and it will start the 2017 race from pole position with Darren Turner.
Aston Martin Racing will head into the 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours seeking its first GTE Pro win in almost a decade after claiming pole position in the hotly contested class.

The British marque has been a front runner in the GT class since 2005 but despite coming remarkably close on several occasions in recent years it has only managed two class wins, the last of which came in 2008.

Back then Darren Turner was one of the winning trio and the Briton is the an that will start on pole in the V8 Vantage alongside Jonathan Adam and Daniel Serra as the experienced Briton looks to repeat that success.

“I'm really pleased to have been able to put the lap together. The team's been kind to me this week and gave me the opportunity to have a few sets of tyres and the chance to go for it in qualifying.

“The car was perfect and dialled in completely and while there's been a lot of track evolution over the past two days, the team have done a great job to keep on top of it. I'm really pleased for everyone at Aston Martin Racing. It's a great start but there's a long way to go from now to convert this into victory.”

Only 1.6secs covered the 13 cars from the five manufacturer entries, including Aston Martin, Ford, Porsche, Ferrari and Corvette.

