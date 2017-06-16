Le Mans »

Le Mans 24 Hours: Porsche backs LMP1 rules as Peugeot rumours grow

16 June 2017
Porsche's LMP1 team principal Andreas Seidl has called the next cycle of regulations set for 2020 as a 'collaborative effort' including Peugeot.
Porsche backs LMP1 rules as Peugeot rumours grow
Le Mans 24 Hours: Porsche backs LMP1 rules as Peugeot rumours grow
Porsche's LMP1 team principal Andreas Seidl has called the next cycle of regulations set for 2020 as a 'collaborative effort' between all stakeholders with Peugeot also included in the talks amid its potential return to the series.

At the start of this year's Le Mans 24 Hours speculation had been rife that Porsche could be the next manufacturer to withdraw from the LMP1 class unless it suited its requirements.

On the Friday before the Le Mans race at the annual ACO press conference at the Circuit de la Sarthe, the 2020 technical regulations were confirmed with LMP1 efforts having to complete the first 1km after a pit-stop on electric power only, plus a number of cost reduction tweaks.

Porsche's LMP1 team principal Seidl has backed the plans as he prepares to put forward its future ambitions to the company's board.

“We will manage the reduction of the budget with what has been announced today in the new rules,” Seidl said. “There are a lot of measures in place that will decrease costs significantly so we are not worried.

“At the same time you do still have to invest to develop the new stuff but I think it is a good balance and will keep overall costs down. It is a collaborative effort led by the ACO and FIA and they have the vision for which direction it has to go so I think it is good.”

Seidl has confirmed Peugeot were involved in the talks about the 2020 regulations and despite not seeing it as paramount to regain a third manufacturer in LMP1 after the exit of Audi last year Porsche would welcome the increased competition for the health of the sport.

“The discussions were not just between us and Toyota, the ACO and FIA always had other manufacturers involved in the discussion, we know Peugeot were involved in these talks,” he said. “There was an agreement between all of us on a number of topics so we think we have everything we wanted to have on the table.

“It is not a definite condition for Porsche to have a third manufacturer in the class but I think for all of us, the fans and the media, it makes the competition better with an additional manufacturer on board.

“It is a great loss that Audi is not here with us but we have seen this championship can work with only two manufacturers as long as we put up a great battle. The more manufacturers taking part the better it will be.”

Peugeot competed in the top level of world endurance racing between 2007 and 2012 before withdrawing, citing lower car sales and the economic downturn as its reason for exiting.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Toyota , Audi , Le Mans 24 Hours , Porsche , LMP1 , ACO , Circuit de la Sarthe
« Take me back to the Le Mans Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Toyota
#2 Porsche LMP Team Porsche 919 Hybrid: Timo Bernhard, Earl Bamber, Brendon Hartley
Porsche Team Porsche 919 Hybrid: Neel Jani, Andre Lotterer, Nick Tandy
Michel Vaillant
Michel Vaillant
Michel Vaillant
Michel Vaillant
Michel Vaillant
Michel Vaillant
Michel Vaillant
Mike Conway, Stephane Sarrazin, Kamui Kobayashi
Kobayashi Conway, Sarrazin - Toyota TS050 Hybrid [credit: Toyota]
Kobayashi Conway, Sarrazin - Toyota TS050 Hybrid [credit: FIA WEC]
Kobayashi Conway, Sarrazin - Toyota TS050 Hybrid [credit: FIA WEC]
Green4U Technologies, Le Mans 24 Hours, [Credit: Green4U Technologies]
#4 Bykolles Racing Team Enso CLM P1/01-NISMO: Oliver Webb
#24 CEFC Manor TRS Team China ORECA 07-Gibson: Jean-Eric Vergne
#24 CEFC Manor TRS Team China ORECA 07-Gibson: Jean-Eric Vergne

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


nealio

June 16, 2017 4:21 PM

The regulations for the race shouldn't "suit" any manufactures requirements. They must only set a challenge for all entrants to master. This turning the race into a damn business is for the birds and the ACO better wake up before they find they are running only a corporate charity event and slumber party.


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 