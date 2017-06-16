Toyota: We are ready to win Le Mans

Toyota President Toshio Sato has sent out a rallying call to his three-car LMP1 chargers to win the Le Mans 24 Hours and avenge the painful defeat suffered 12 months ago.The Japanese manufacturer hasn't hidden away from accepting its painful defeat at last year's Le Mans 24 Hours when its leading TSO50 of Anthony Davidson, Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima suffered a mechanical failure in the final minutes to hand victory to Porsche.Sato explained the past 12 months have been focused on returning to Le Mans with perfect preparation to make amends for last year in order to claim a maiden overall win at the iconic endurance race.Speaking at Toyota's media conference on the day before the 85th running of the Le Mans 24 Hours, the manufacturer's President spoke of how the historic race shares its culture with Toyota and its desire to grab victory in 2017.“For Toyota it is a really big part of our history to race at Le Mans and winning at Le Mans is a dream for Toyota and for our fans,” Sato said. “This challenge is part of the philosophy and culture at Toyota and we are ready. That is why our team want to make it up for last year for everyone.”Rob Leupen, Toyota's team director, has echoed his President's sentiments and is assured the team is ready to win having topped the pre-tests and seen Kamui Kobayashi break the lap record for pole position with a 3m 14.791s.“We have a great team of drivers and a great team of support to get us back to where we are today,” Leupen said. “We especially have a strong engineers team across our bases in Japan and Europe who worked very hard so we could improve the car from last year to this year despite regulation changes.“This is what everyone at Toyota has done to work together and that is why we are here as professional racers with racing in mind.”