Le Mans has become my Everest - Davidson

17 June 2017
"I'm treating it like a 24-hour charity go-kart race!"
Anthony Davidson has joked he will treat the 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours like a charity go-kart race to avoid the anticipation and expectation of winning the elusive event after last year's heart-breaking loss.

Davidson, along with team-mates Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima, were barely a lap from a certain win when the #8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid hit mechanical problems with three minutes on the clock remaining, allowing Porsche through to take the victory.

A year on, Toyota is hot favourite for success having smashed the lap record in qualifying with the #7 car, but Davidson says he is all too aware of the role luck plays over raw pace.

“You saw how much bad luck can come into effect last year,” he said. “If you don't have any bad luck, you need a faultless race in terms of driving, in terms of reliability of your car. I watched a documentary recently on climbing Everest, and the locals said that you need luck to get to the top, and I think it's the same as that.

“I could really empathise with what they're saying, because it's true. You can plan this race as good as you can, and at the end of the day you do need luck to win it.

“Obviously you want to win it by being the fastest, that's what you want. We should have had that feeling last year, that result last year. So yeah, looking at this race, I haven't really changed my mentality from how I approached it last year. Treating it like a 24-hour charity go-kart race!

“I'm just out there to have fun. I drove brilliantly last year, I think my best ever sportscar race. I want to just try and do that again. If I finish last, we finish last. If we don't finish, we don't finish. If we win, we win. This one just seems to be written in the stars. I'm just going to go along for the ride and see what this year brings.”



