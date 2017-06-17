1H: Buemi grabs lead from Conway

Sebastien Buemi has wrestled the lead for the #8 Toyota from its sister #7 driven by pole-sitter Mike Conway in a frantic opening hour of the 85th Le Mans 24 Hours.Waved away by special guest F1 boss Chase Carey on official starter duties, Conway got away well to build a handy lead after Neel Jani in the #1 Porsche got the better of Buemi on the first lap.The #8 Toyota pitted ahead of the two leaders and achieved an undercut to get back into second and after Conway ran wide at Dunlop immediately after his first stop Buemi got good drive down the Mulsanne straight to sweep past Conway.The #31 Vaillante Rebellion drive by Bruno Senna has stormed into the lead while defending champions #36 Signatech Alpine was binned in the gravel by Gustavo Menezes.The #31 got the optimum performance in the opening hour stint to carve up the field to lead by over 10 seconds from the #25 CEFC Manor TRS Racing of Vitaly Petrov.Aston Martin has enjoyed the perfect start to its race with Nicki Thiim leading Darren Turner for a 1-2 with the #51 AF Corse Ferrari plus a couple of seconds back in third.Less than 30 seconds splits the top 10 contenders – indicating the Balance of Performance has been stacked up fairly so far – with all 13 contenders running smooth so far.The #62 WeatherTech driven by experience hand Townsend Bell is the current pace-setter in the GTE Am class followed by his namesake Rob Bell in the #90 Scuderia Corse Ferrari.