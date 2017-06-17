Le Mans »

Le Mans 24 Hours: 1H: Buemi grabs lead from Conway

17 June 2017
Sebastien Buemi has wrestled the lead for the #8 Toyota from its sister #7 driven by pole-sitter Mike Conway.
1H: Buemi grabs lead from Conway
Le Mans 24 Hours: 1H: Buemi grabs lead from Conway
Follow live text commentary of the 85th Le Mans 24 Hours here

Sebastien Buemi has wrestled the lead for the #8 Toyota from its sister #7 driven by pole-sitter Mike Conway in a frantic opening hour of the 85th Le Mans 24 Hours.

Waved away by special guest F1 boss Chase Carey on official starter duties, Conway got away well to build a handy lead after Neel Jani in the #1 Porsche got the better of Buemi on the first lap.

The #8 Toyota pitted ahead of the two leaders and achieved an undercut to get back into second and after Conway ran wide at Dunlop immediately after his first stop Buemi got good drive down the Mulsanne straight to sweep past Conway.

#31 Vaillante Rebellion leads LMP2 as defending champions hit the gravel

The #31 Vaillante Rebellion drive by Bruno Senna has stormed into the lead while defending champions #36 Signatech Alpine was binned in the gravel by Gustavo Menezes.

The #31 got the optimum performance in the opening hour stint to carve up the field to lead by over 10 seconds from the #25 CEFC Manor TRS Racing of Vitaly Petrov.

Aston Martin 1-2 in tight GTE Pro battle

Aston Martin has enjoyed the perfect start to its race with Nicki Thiim leading Darren Turner for a 1-2 with the #51 AF Corse Ferrari plus a couple of seconds back in third.

Less than 30 seconds splits the top 10 contenders – indicating the Balance of Performance has been stacked up fairly so far – with all 13 contenders running smooth so far.

#62 WeatherTech setting the pace in GTE Am

The #62 WeatherTech driven by experience hand Townsend Bell is the current pace-setter in the GTE Am class followed by his namesake Rob Bell in the #90 Scuderia Corse Ferrari.

Follow live text commentary of the 85th Le Mans 24 Hours here
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Ferrari , Toyota , Aston Martin , Le Mans 24 Hours , Porsche , Sébastien Buemi , LMP2
« Take me back to the Le Mans Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050-Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Anthony Davidson, Kazuki Nakajima
Kamui Kobayashi - Toyota Gazoo Racing [pic credit: FIA WEC]
Conway/Kobayashi/Sarrazin, Toyota Gazoo Racing, LMP1 [Credit: Toyota]
Conway/Kobayashi/Sarrazin, Toyota Gazoo Racing, LMP1 [Credit: Toyota]
Toyota Gazoo Racing, LMP1, Lopez/Kunimoto/Lapierre [Credit: Toyota]
Tony Wells (GBR)
Tony Wells (GBR)
Tony Wells (GBR)
United Autosports
United Autosports
United Autosports
United Autosports
United Autosports
Greg Taylor
Greg Taylor
Duncan Tappy
Duncan Tappy
Duncan Tappy

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 