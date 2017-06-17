Le Mans »

17 June 2017
Mike Conway has retaken the lead of the race during the second hour from Toyota team-mate Sebastien Buemi.
Le Mans 24 Hours: 2H: Conway regains lead, retirements stack up
Mike Conway has retaken the lead of the race during the second hour from Toyota team-mate Sebastien Buemi as the two leaders begin to edge away from the Porsche entries.

After Buemi stormed into the lead using an undercut on the first round of stops, Conway has been able to extract faster performance from his TS050 Hybrid to pass Buemi on track and build a slender lead.

Neel Jani is currently third in the #1 Porsche but losing time to the leading Toyotas while the #2 Porsche driven by Timo Bernhard is also losing time to its team-mate. The #9 Toyota required a nose change after losing over a second per lap on the leaders and is a minute off the lead.

The #4 ByKolles entry has retired in the second hour due to mechanical woes after Oliver Webb smashed into the barriers on the opening lap.

Vaillante Rebellion 1-2 in LMP2

The #31 Vaillante Rebellion currently holds a 20-second advantage over its team-mate #13 as Bruno Senna hands over to Nicolas Prost for his first stint.

The Oreca manufacturer domination continues by taking every place in the top six with the #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing effort.

The #26 G-Drive Oreca which had sat on pole two hours earlier is now out of the race, albeit not officially, after clashing with the #88 Porsche in the GTE Am class.

Briscoe guides Ford into the lead

The Ford Chip Ganassi Team USA effort driven by Ryan Briscoe has halt the Aston Martin 1-2 domination by nipping ahead in the pit stops as the #95 Aston Martin holding second place and #66 Ford effort driven by Oliver Pla in third.

#62 WeatherTech Scuderia Corsa keeps lead

The #62 WeatherTech Scuderia Corsa Ferrari holds a slender seven second advantage to lead the GTE Am class ahead of the #98 Aston Martin Racing with Paul Dalla Lana at the wheel.
by Haydn Cobb

