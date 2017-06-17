3H: Kobayashi takes charge for Toyota

Lap record holder at the Circuit de la Sarthe Kamui Kobayashi has taken over from Mike Conway and built up almost half a minute on the #8 Toyota driven with Anthony Davidson.Adding almost a second and a half to the #7 Toyota's lead over the sister car since taking over, the Japanese driver who grabbed pole position with a new lap record, the lead has settled with the #7 since trading passes in the opening two hours.Nick Tandy in the #1 Porsche is also clawing back time on Davidson in third position with a one-minute advantage of the #2 Porsche as the #9 Toyota completed the LMP1 chargers in fifth.The pair of Vaillante Rebellion cars have shared stints in the lead of the LMP2 class with the #13 Oreca driven by Mathias Beche who grabbed top spot at the end of the third hour from #31 of Nicolas Prost.Half a minute back Alex Brundle is keeping the #37 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca charge going in third place ahead of the pair of Manors to complete the top five.The #95 Aston Martin has regained the lead with Marco Sorensen at the wheel to lead the brand's one-two charge with the #97 Vantage driven by Daniel Serra eight seconds back.The #66 and #67 Ford Chip Ganassi are aiming to take the fight to Aston Martin in third and fourth respectively as the Ferrari cars start to struggle with his Balance of Performance - #51 AF Corse Ferrari is down in sixth place.Will Stevens's JMW Motorsport Ferrari leads the GTE AM class for the first time this race after smart driving by Dries Vanthoor to get past William Sweedler in the #62 Scuderia Corse Ferrari.