4H: #2 Porsche hits trouble, #95 Aston loses GT Pro lead

Kamui Kobayashi has extended Toyota's lead in the 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours as the race entered its fifth hour, but the fourth place #2 Porsche is plummeting down the order after being forced to make an unscheduled stop.
Having taken over from Mike Conway, pole winner Kobayashi has continued to swell the lead of the #7 Toyota with the Japanese driver now more than half a minute clear of new second place man Nick Tandy in the #1 Porsche, the 2015 winner getting the jump on Anthony Davidson in the #8 Toyota during a pit stop.
However, the #2 Porsche is slipping down the order after making an unscheduled pit-stop midway through the hour with a suspected axle issue.
The first major issue for a LMP1 Hybrid car, the misfortune of Earl Bamber – who was in the 919 Hybrid at the time – means the #9 Toyota is up to fourth place and still on the lead lap but around 2mins behind.
At the time of writing, the #2 Porsche – also driven by Timo Bernhard and Andre Lotterer – has already lost 8 laps to the leaders.
Vaillante Racing continue LMP2 battle
The two Valliante Rebellion Orecas continued their intense battle for the LMP2 lead into the hour, the #13 car ending the hour ahead in the hands of Daniel Heinermeier-Hansson, just over 10secs clear of the sister #31 Oreca of Julian Canal.
The #24 Manor moved up into third place on the hour ahead of the #47 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca after Thomas Laurent - who is out of sync following earlier damage from a slap with a barrier - made a stop in the sister Jackie Chan DC car.
The #28 TDS Racing Oreca did slip back down the order after Emmanuel Collard went off into the gravel at Indianapolis, while the #23 Panis-Barthez Ligier has also suffered an off.
Puncture loses #95 Aston Martin GT lead
The #95 Aston Martin has dropped from 1st to 13th in the GTE Pro class after picking up a puncture in the hands of Marco Sorensen, the Dane forced to complete a lap slowly and make an unscheduled stop.
Aston Martin still retained the lead courtesy of the #97 machine being driven by Daniel Serra, but would lose the lead just ahead of the hour's completion to the #66 Ford GT, which worked its way back into contention thanks to some rapid laps from Olivier Pla and Stefan Mucke.
The #91 Porsche runs third, while the #51 Ferrari and the #64 Corvette makes it five different manufacturers inside the top five.
In the GT Am class, the JMW Ferrari leads thanks to a rapid stint from Belgian youngster Dries Vanthoor, ahead of the #98 Aston Martin and #62 Porsche.