4H: #2 Porsche hits trouble, #95 Aston loses GT Pro lead

Kamui Kobayashi has extended Toyota's lead in the 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours as the race entered its fifth hour, but the fourth place #2 Porsche is plummeting down the order after being forced to make an unscheduled stop.Having taken over from Mike Conway, pole winner Kobayashi has continued to swell the lead of the #7 Toyota with the Japanese driver now more than half a minute clear of new second place man Nick Tandy in the #1 Porsche, the 2015 winner getting the jump on Anthony Davidson in the #8 Toyota during a pit stop.However, the #2 Porsche is slipping down the order after making an unscheduled pit-stop midway through the hour with a suspected axle issue.The first major issue for a LMP1 Hybrid car, the misfortune of Earl Bamber – who was in the 919 Hybrid at the time – means the #9 Toyota is up to fourth place and still on the lead lap but around 2mins behind.At the time of writing, the #2 Porsche – also driven by Timo Bernhard and Andre Lotterer – has already lost 8 laps to the leaders.The two Valliante Rebellion Orecas continued their intense battle for the LMP2 lead into the hour, the #13 car ending the hour ahead in the hands of Daniel Heinermeier-Hansson, just over 10secs clear of the sister #31 Oreca of Julian Canal.The #24 Manor moved up into third place on the hour ahead of the #47 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca after Thomas Laurent - who is out of sync following earlier damage from a slap with a barrier - made a stop in the sister Jackie Chan DC car.The #28 TDS Racing Oreca did slip back down the order after Emmanuel Collard went off into the gravel at Indianapolis, while the #23 Panis-Barthez Ligier has also suffered an off.The #95 Aston Martin has dropped from 1st to 13th in the GTE Pro class after picking up a puncture in the hands of Marco Sorensen, the Dane forced to complete a lap slowly and make an unscheduled stop.Aston Martin still retained the lead courtesy of the #97 machine being driven by Daniel Serra, but would lose the lead just ahead of the hour's completion to the #66 Ford GT, which worked its way back into contention thanks to some rapid laps from Olivier Pla and Stefan Mucke.The #91 Porsche runs third, while the #51 Ferrari and the #64 Corvette makes it five different manufacturers inside the top five.In the GT Am class, the JMW Ferrari leads thanks to a rapid stint from Belgian youngster Dries Vanthoor, ahead of the #98 Aston Martin and #62 Porsche.