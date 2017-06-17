Le Mans »

7H: Nakajima passes Lotterer to set-up Toyota 1-2

17 June 2017
Kazuki Nakajima has moved the #8 Toyota Gazoo TS050 up to second place ahead of the #1 Porsche with smart out lap work.
Follow live text commentary of the 85th Le Mans 24 Hours here

Kazuki Nakajima has moved the #8 Toyota Gazoo TS050 up to second place ahead of the #1 Porsche with smart out lap work during the pit stops to take a Toyota 1-2 after seven hours.

The Japanese driver blitzed the times during the round of pit stops to close the gap on Andre Lotterer in the Porsche and once the German came out of the pitlane his mirrors were full of the #8 Toyota.

Using a slipstream and ultimate performance Nakajima got the move completed down the Mulsanne straight to take second place and is 15 seconds off of leader Sarrazin.

Vaillante Rebellion keep 1-2 in LMP2

Vaillante Rebellion has kept control of the LMP2 class with the #31 leading the #13 by around half a minute in a classic for the history books as Bruno Senna leads Nelson Piquet Jr.

Ex-Audi star Oliver Jarvis is keeping the pressure on the Vaillante Rebellion top two in the Jackie Chan DC Racing Orea albeit over 80 seconds off.

Aston Martin leads as penalty looms for second place Ford

The #97 Aston Martin Racing Vantage holds a slender lead over the #67 Ford Chip Ginassi Team UK but it could be slapped with a penalty having been put under investigation by the race stewards.

Andy Priaulx, who is driving the #67 Ford, is being investigated for overtaking in a slow zone which could let the #66 Ford up to second place.

#98 Aston Martin keeping JMW Motorsport Ferrari at bay

The #98 Aston Martin Racing has maintained his advantage over the #84 JMW Motorsport Ferrari in a tense battle for supremacy. The #55 Spirit of Race Ferrari sits in third.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Ferrari , Toyota , Aston Martin , Audi , Le Mans 24 Hours , Porsche , LMP2 , Kobayashi
