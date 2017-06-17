Le Mans »

Le Mans 24 Hours: 8H: Trouble for #8 Toyota to slip off lead pack

17 June 2017
The #8 Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 Hybrid has slipped from the victory contenders after suffering a front motor failure.
The #8 Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 Hybrid has slipped from the victory contenders after suffering a front motor failure as the Japanese manufacturer saw its first major mechanical issue.

Having been battling with the #1 Porsche for second place while keeping in touching distance with the leading #7 Toyota, Sebastien Buemi's car had been reportedly leaking oil but able to continue. However, it's race was hit into jeopardy when he pitted early with a front motor failure which has seen the car restrained to the pits.

As a result the #1 Porsche has moved up to second place but is now 45 seconds off of the leading Toyota while the #9 Toyota has been promoted to the podium places.

Vaillante Rebellion charge dampened by #31 drive-through penalty

The Vaillante Rebellion team one-two has been retained but the two Orecas have swapped running position due to the #31 getting slapped with a drive-through penalty for abusing track limits. That has seen the #13 car driven by Nelson Piquet Jr claim the class lead and is fourth overall.

The #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing of Oliver Jarvis, Thiriet Laurent and Ho-Ping Tung are maintaining its charge in third place but is 30 seconds back.

Ford keeps pressure on Aston Martin for GTE Pro lead

The #97 Aston Martin as seen its lead trimmed to just 11 seconds by the #67 Ford Chip Ginassi Team UK with Harry Tincknell back behind the wheel after his impressive maiden stint.

The Aston Martin driven by Daniel Serra has held station but has been unable to gap the American effort, while the #92 Porsche of Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre and Davide Werner has lifted itself on to the podium places.

JMW Motorsport Ferrari inherits lead as Aston Martin hit by tyre puncture

The #98 Aston Martin Racing car has lost the lead of the GTE Am class and tumbled to the back of the running order after suffering a dramatic tyre failure which saw Pedro Lamy produce an impressive save to keep his car in the race.

The Aston Martin's issue, suspected to be a tyre puncture, sees the JMW Motorsport Ferrari take the lead and now has a healthy advantage over second place #90 TF Sport Aston Martin, with the #55 Spirit of Race Ferrari in third.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Ferrari , Toyota , Aston Martin , Le Mans 24 Hours , Porsche , Sébastien Buemi , Oreca
