2017 Le Mans 24 Hours: #7 Toyota retires from lead of Le Mans 24 Hours

18 June 2017
The #7 Toyota retires from the lead of the 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours having led for almost its entirety.
The #7 Toyota is out of the 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours after clutch problems forced Kamui Kobayashi to park up the long-time leading car at the 10 hour mark.

Mike Conway had just handed over to Kamui Kobayashi when the Japanese driver couldn't get the TS050 Hybrid up to speed following a lengthy safety car period to clear gravel spread on the track by a spinning Ford GT.

With the issue striking just as he had passed the pit entry, Kobayashi was forced to tour at just 65km on battery power before he stopped on the Mulsanne Straight. Though he got going again briefly, he stopped once more, this time stepping out of the car as Toyota were forced to admit defeat.

A bitter end to a faultless race for the car shared also with Stephane Sarrazin, save for an early dice with the #8 Toyota, the trio had led comfortably up to the point of its problems.

It comes after the #8 Toyota hit problems prior to that, spending two hours in the pits with front motor problem, putting it out of victory contention having been running second.

Toyota came into the race as hot favourites to break its Le Mans victory duck having dominated qualifying, but a year after its heart-breaking victory loss just miniutes from the flag its hopes rest on the #9 Toyota, running a lap off the new leading #1 Porsche.

Tagged as: Toyota , Le Mans 24 Hours , Porsche , Kamui Kobayashi
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050-Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Stephane Sarrazin
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Kobayashi Conway Sarrazin
#99 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage: Andrew Howard, Ross Gunn, Oliver Bryant
#99 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage: Andrew Howard, Ross Gunn, Oliver Bryant
#99 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage: Andrew Howard, Ross Gunn, Oliver Bryant
#98 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage: Paul Dalla Lana, Pedro Lamy, Mathias Lauda
#98 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage: Paul Dalla Lana, Pedro Lamy, Mathias Lauda
#9 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050-Hybrid: Nicolas Lapierre, Yuji Kunimoto, Jose Maria Lopez
#9 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050-Hybrid: Nicolas Lapierre, Yuji Kunimoto, Jose Maria Lopez
#9 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050-Hybrid: Nicolas Lapierre, Yuji Kunimoto, Jose Maria Lopez
#9 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050-Hybrid: Nicolas Lapierre, Yuji Kunimoto, Jose Maria Lopez
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050-Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Anthony Davidson, Kazuki Nakajima
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050-Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Stephane Sarrazin
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050-Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Stephane Sarrazin
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050-Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Stephane Sarrazin
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050-Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Stephane Sarrazin
#38 Jackie Chan DC Racing ORECA 07-Gibson: Ho-Pin Tung, Thomas Laurent, Oliver Jarvis
#37 DC Racing Oreca 07 Gibson: David Cheng, Alex Brundle, Tristan Gommendy

