11H: Porsche move into lonely lead, LMP2 into top three

The #1 Porsche is protecting a healthy lead in the 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours after a dramatic two hours that saw both the #7 and #9 Toyotas retire in sensational circumstances.The #7 Toyota had led for almost 10 hours when it hit a clutch problem in the hands of Kamui Kobayashi, the Japanese driver – who smashed the Circuit de la Sarthe lap record en route to pole position – unable to nurse the car back to the pits before it came to a terminal halt on the Mulsanne StraightWorse was to follow for the team though when the #9 car – which had just been promoted to second – collided with the #25 Manor Oreca, sending them both off track at the Dunlop Curves. Though Nicolas Lapierre recovered back to the track, the delaminating rear tyre would cause a small fire, bringing the Frenchman to a halt.Despite two attempts to get going again, the car would stop just short of the pit entry as Toyota called time on the #9 car's race just 20mins after the #7's demise.Their bitter misfortune promotes the #1 Porsche 919 Hybrid of Nick Tandy, Andre Lotterer and Neel Jani into a clear lead as the only LMP1 car in the hunt for victory.Indeed, with the #2 Porsche and #8 Toyota well down the order after earlier delays, the #1 Porsche is now 8 laps clear of second position, held remarkably by the LMP2 leading #31 Vaillante Rebellion Oreca driven by Bruno Senna, Nico Prost and Julien Canal.A measure of the high attrition before even the half-way point, the Swiss team – running in the colours of the French cartoon hero Michel Vaillant – holds third position too with its #13 machine, raising the possibility of an unusual looking podium come 3pm on Sunday.Even so, the #2 Porsche is making good headway back up the order having lost 18 laps earlier in the race, its rate of progression bringing it up to 16th now and on course to get back onto the overall podium without any more delays. By contrast, the #8 Toyota – which is 29 laps behind the lead – won't be able to make up the ground on pace alone.Beyond the Vaillante Rebellion's, the #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca of Oliver Jarvis, Thomas Laurent and Ho-Pin Tung is third in class but a lap down on the LMP2 leader, with the #35 Signatech Alpine and #37 Jackie Chan DC Racing cars rounding out the top five. The #25 Manor that collided with the #9 Toyota is out of the race having been running fourth after sustaining heavy damage, though the circumstances of the contact – which involved Simon Trummer - remains unclear.With a long safety car period serving to close up the already tight GT Pro battle, Aston Martin is now running 1-2 again with the #97 car leading the #95 machine, followed by the #91 Porsche, the #71 Ferrari and the #51 Ferrari.That aforementioned safety car was caused by the #66 Ford, which spun into the gravel after a brake issue, the ensuing gravel being dragged onto the circuit prompting the caution period.In the GT Am class, the JMW Ferrari has steadily built its lead to more than a lap over the #77 Proton Porsche.