2017 Le Mans 24 Hours: 12H: Porsche controls advantage at half-way point

18 June 2017
The #1 Porsche leads the Le Mans 24 Hours at the half-way point, 9 laps clear of a gaggle of LMP2 contenders vying for an overall podium.
The #1 Porsche of Nick Tandy, Andre Lotterer and Neel Jani leads the Le Mans 24 Hours by a mammoth nine laps over LMP2 entries as the race tips over the half-way mark deep into the night.

Following a dramatic two hours that saw Toyota forced to retire two of its three cars, including the long-time leading #7 machine, the #1 Porsche 919 Hybrid finds itself well in front having primarily out-lasted its main rivals.

Indeed, save for a spin for Jani prior to handing over to Tandy, the car has enjoyed a relatively uneventful race and is now likely to be turned down to preserve its engine having moved 9 laps clear in the lead.

The Vaillante Rebellion LMP2 cars continue to hold second and third overall, the #31 car of Bruno Senna, Nico Prost and Julian Canal leading the #13 sister car, though the latter is coming under pressure from the #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca for what is potentially an overall podium result.

Even so, the #2 Porsche is making good headway after losing 18 laps earlier on in the race, the car steadily working its way through the LMP2 cars at the moment at a pace that would – without further issue – see it get back onto the podium by the end of the race.

By contrast, the last remaining Toyota would need issues for cars ahead to get it back into a podium winning position. It is now up to 46th with 53 of the 60 cars still running.

In the GTE Pro class, Aston Martin holds down a 1-2 still with the #95 car leading the sister #97 car, followed up by the #51 and #71 Ferraris, though the closely matched cars – which features nine entries on the lead lap still - are currently pitting out of sync to reshape the classification.

The JMW Ferrari still leads the GTE Am class, ahead of the TF Sport Aston Martin and the Proton Porsche.

