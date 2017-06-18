Le Mans »

Le Mans 24 Hours 13H: Jackie Chan DC moves into LMP2, podium contention

18 June 2017
Problems for the second place #31 Vaillante Rebellion Racing lift the #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing car into podium contention.
The Vaillante Rebellion Racing team has come under pressure from the #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca in the 13th hour of the 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours after the #31 car hit technical issues.

The #31 Vaillante Rebellion Racing was running out front in LMP2 and second overall when Nico Prost pitted complaining of an issue with the car' s handling.

Prompting the team to wheel the car back into the garage, though it would only spend 5mins up on its jacks, it was enough to lose the #31 car the LMP2 lead to the sister #13 car and the #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing car.

That car, in the hands of Ho-Pin Tung, would proceed to catch and pass the #13 Vaillante car of David Heinemeier-Hansson, putting the Chinese-registered car – also driven by Oliver Jarvis and Thomas Laurent - up into an overall second position.

Up at the front, the #1 Porsche continues to protect a 10 lap advantage over the LMP2 cars squabbling over an unexpected podium opportunity, while the #2 Porsche is now back up to 14th position. The #8 Toyota is 35th.

Aston Martin still leads GTE Pro in 1-2 formation, while the JMW Ferrari is still well clear in the GTE Am category.

