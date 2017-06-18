Le Mans »

2017 Le Mans 24 Hours: 14H: Porsche GT exit strengthens Aston hand

18 June 2017
The #1 Porsche holds steady out front as attention turns to the support classes, including a tightly-contested GTE Pro category.
Aston Martin is strengthening its grip on the GTE Pro class after one of its main rivals for the category win the #92 Porsche crashed out of the 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours.

The 911 RSR, being driven by Michael Christensen at the time, crashed in the final complex from sixth position having been well in the hunt for the podium and the win in the tightly-contested category.

The depletion of the Porsche efforts continues to help Aston Martin in its quest for a first GTE Pro win in nine years as theh#95 car of Nicki Thiim, Marco Sorensen and Richie Stanaway continued to steadily build its lead over field, now up to 17secs.

As it stands, it remains a 1-2 in the GTE Pro class for Aston Martin, though the #97 car is under pressure from the #51 Ferrari, while the top nine in the class remain on the lead lap.

Up at the front, the #1 Porsche continues to lead comfortably, albeit lapping several seconds slower than its LMP1 counterparts – the #2 Porsche and the #8 Toyota – as they busily make their way back up the order.

In LMP2, the #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca has broken clear in the fight for the class lead and second overall, Oliver Jarvis getting the better of the #13 Vaillante Rebellion Racing car driven by David Heinemeier Hansson and pulling away.

JMW Ferrari stilll leads the GTE Am class by a lap over the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari and the Dempsey Proton Porsche.

The exit of the #92 Porsche 911 RSR sees the list of the retirements swell to eight.

