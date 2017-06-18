Le Mans »

Le Mans 24 Hours: 15H: Safety car stalls progress as Le Mans lights up

18 June 2017
An extensive safety car period caused by a huge crash by the #28 TDS Racing Oreca at Porsche curves has disrupted the progress of the podium chargers.
An extensive safety car period caused by a huge crash by the #28 TDS Racing Oreca at Porsche curves has disrupted the progress of the podium chargers as the #1 Porsche holds station.

With time pressing for the #2 Porsche to reach the overall podium having lost one hour in the pits with an earlier issue, Brendon Hartley has lost vital time having climbed to 10th in the overall running at the end of the 15th hour.

Nelson Piquet Jr has kept the #13 Vaillante Rebellion Oreca at the top of LMP2 and second overall and in front of the #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca with Ho-Pin Tung at the wheel.

Porsche edge ahead of Aston Martin in the GTE Pro

Richard Lietz leads by just 1.4s in the #91 Porsche GT from Marco Sorensen in the consistent and front-running Aston Martin as the battle is temporarily suspended by the safety car.

Davide Rigon in the #71 AF Corse Ferrari continues to hold third place with a three-minute lead on the second #97 Aston Martin.

JMW Motorsport Ferrari keeps clear of #55 Spirit of Race Ferrari

The JMW Motorsport continues to keep its nerve at the front of the GTE Am class with a lap lead on the #55 Spirit of Race Ferrari, while the #99 Beechdean AMR Aston Martin has climbed to third in class after the shakedown of pit stops under the safety car.

