Le Mans 24 Hours: 16H: Leaders holding station as dawn breaks at Le Mans

18 June 2017
The #1 Porsche has continued to keep its nose clear by ticking over with an 11-lap lead on the LMP2 chargers at two-thirds race distance.
The #1 Porsche has continued to keep its nose clear by ticking over with an 11-lap lead on the LMP2 chargers at two-thirds race distance.

In a relatively uneventful hour as the sun rose on the Circuit de la Sarthe, the leading Porsche has escaped the night unscathed as the action continue to spark all around it.

The lead LMP2 charger is taken up by the #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca having got past both Vaillante Rebellion cars in the pit stop sequences. The #13 Oreca keeps its overall podium dream alive in third as the #31 sits a lap back in fourth overall.

Aston Martin keeps clear as Porsche and Ferrari scrap in GTE Pro

The GTE Pro class continues to be an almighty scrap for victory as the #95 Aston Martin keeps 15 seconds clear of the #91 Porsche who Patrick Pilet who has passed the #51 AF Corse Ferrari of James Calado on track for second position.

JMW Motorsport Ferrari stays on top

The #84 JMW Motorsport Ferrari is steadily building a lead over the #55 Spirit of Race Ferrari to almost two laps while it is a Ferrari 1-2-3 with the #62 Scuderia Corse sits a comfortable third place ahead of the #99 Beechdean Aston Martin.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Ferrari , Aston Martin , Le Mans 24 Hours , Porsche , Oreca , LMP2 , Circuit de la Sarthe
#77 Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche 911 RSR (991): Christian Ried, Matteo Cairoli, Marvin Dienst
#1 Porsche - Nick Tandy, Andre Lotterer, Neel Jani
#1 Porsche - Nick Tandy, Andre Lotterer, Neel Jani
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Kobayashi Conway Sarrazin
#99 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage: Andrew Howard, Ross Gunn, Oliver Bryant
#99 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage: Andrew Howard, Ross Gunn, Oliver Bryant
#99 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage: Andrew Howard, Ross Gunn, Oliver Bryant
#98 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage: Paul Dalla Lana, Pedro Lamy, Mathias Lauda
#98 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage: Paul Dalla Lana, Pedro Lamy, Mathias Lauda
#9 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050-Hybrid: Nicolas Lapierre, Yuji Kunimoto, Jose Maria Lopez
#9 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050-Hybrid: Nicolas Lapierre, Yuji Kunimoto, Jose Maria Lopez
#9 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050-Hybrid: Nicolas Lapierre, Yuji Kunimoto, Jose Maria Lopez
#9 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050-Hybrid: Nicolas Lapierre, Yuji Kunimoto, Jose Maria Lopez
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050-Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Anthony Davidson, Kazuki Nakajima
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050-Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Stephane Sarrazin
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050-Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Stephane Sarrazin
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050-Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Stephane Sarrazin
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050-Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Stephane Sarrazin

