Le Mans 24 Hours: 17H: Porsche pressuring Aston Matin for lead in GTE Pro

18 June 2017
The fight for the lead in the GTE Pro is hotting up between Porsche and Aston Martin with Corvette and Ford also remain in contention.
The #91 Porsche leads on the road in the GTE Pro class ahead of the controlling #95 Aston Martin, while the #71 AF Corse is keeping in close contention as the top honours heat up.

After Patrick Pilet pass James Calado on track for second place in the previous hour, the French driver now leads on the road after the pit stop sequence but has a slender three-second advantage on Richie Stanaway.

With the pit stop shake down the Aston Martin should return to the lead which could lead to an intriguing late race charge between multiple manufacturers.

The #51 AF Corse Ferrari's charge appears to be halted as it is taken into the pits with damage to the front of the 488 GTE after James Calado was running in fourth.

#1 Porsche keeps check on LMP2 chargers

The charge for the overall lead has remained stationary with the #1 Porsche 919 Hybrid keeping its 11-lap lead on the top LMP2 car which is the #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Orea.

The #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing car will be focusing on defending its place from the Vaillante Rebellion duo as it currently holds a 15-second lead.

JMW Motorsport Ferrari locked in for GTE Am victory

The #84 JMW Motorsport Ferrari is keeping clear of the #55 Spirit of Race Ferrari with Robert Smith extending his lead to over three minutes.

The #62 WeatherTech Ferrari continues to hold on to third place with a comfortable lead on the #99 Beechdean Aston Martin.
by Haydn Cobb

