18H: #95 Aston Martin loses GTE Pro lead after off

The #95 Aston Martin which had been leading for the majority of the night in the GTE Pro class has dropped out of contention after Richie Stanaway slips off before mechanical woes plague the car.In a disastrous hour, the leading Aston Martin went from the head of the pack to over three laps off the leaders when Stanaway on an out lap went off-track and shunted into the tyre barriers. Despite getting his car back to the pits for a quick fix the Australian hit mechanical trouble a handful of laps later.Earlier in the hour the #51 AF Corse Ferrari also dropped away from the class leaders when it was wheeled into the pits with a mechanical issue.As a result, the #91 Porsche which had been applying the pressure at sunrise leads on track while hope still remains for Aston Martin with its sister #97 car in second place and fending off the #63 Corvette Racing car.The pattern remained unchanged in the fight for the overall victory with Neel Jani completing an near-flawless triple stint to hand over to Nick Tandy with a 12-lap lead over the #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca.The #13 Vaillante Rebellion his brief mechanical woes but was able to re-join back in third overall and second in class ahead of its sister #31 car.JMW Motorsport Ferrari has kept hold of its advantage over its fellow Ferrari runners with a lap lead on the #55 Spirit of Race Ferrari.