Le Mans 24 Hours: 19H: #2 Porsche hunts outside shot at podium

18 June 2017
The #2 Porsche may have lost an hour in the pits with a mechanical issue earlier in the race but could still reach the overall podium.
The #2 Porsche may have lost an hour in the pits with a mechanical issue earlier in the race but could still reach the overall podium by the chequered flag in a remarkable charge through the field.

After losing an hour yesterday afternoon to a suspected axle issue, the #2 Porsche has come from dead last to work through the field with the focus now on collecting World Endurance Championship points having seen its chances for victory cut down.

However, in combination with the rate of Toyota LMP1 retirements and Porsche's own faultless running overnight, the Porsche of Earl Bamber, Timo Bernhard and Brendon Hartley is up to eighth on the overall times and could yet complete a Porsche overall 1-2.

It is hunting down the LMP2 leader and second overall #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca who has eased away from the Valliante Rebellion pair – who have both hit mechanical issues – as it trails runaway leader #1 Porsche by 13 laps.

#97 Aston Martin regains GTE Pro lead

In a rollercoaster race for Aston Martin Racing it finds itself in the lead once again just over an hour after seeing the #95 Aston Martin drop out of contention after Richie Stanaway crashed from the lead.

After bouncing back from a tyre puncture, the #97 Aston Martin leads by seven seconds from the #63 Corvette with 14 seconds splitting the #91 Porsche in third.

JMW Motorsport Ferrari cruising to GTE Am win

The #84 JMW Motorsport Ferrari of Will Stevens, Robert Smith and Dries Vanthoor has retained its one-lap lead on the #55 Spirit of Race Ferrari as the front runners have been settled since the overnight switches.

The #62 WeatherTech Ferrari is still in third with around a two-minute gap on the #99 Beechdean Aston Martin.
