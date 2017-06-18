20H: #63 Corvette keeping #97 Aston Martin at bay in GTE Pro

With sizeable gaps developing in the majority classes focus is turning to the GTE Pro as the #63 Corvette Racing holds off the #97 Aston Martin for the lead.After the #95 Aston Martin went off from the lead it has opened a wide battle for the class lead which currently rests between Antonio Garcia in the Corvette and Darren Turner in the other Aston Martin which had led the early stages.A further 20-seconds back from #97 Aston Martin is the #91 Porsche, while there is five manufacturers in the top five spots with #67 Ford in fourth and #71 AF Corse Ferrari in fifth.The #2 Porsche is continuing to claw back into the podium contenders with Brendon Hartley up to fifth overall and just three laps off of the lead LMP2 of #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca. The #1 Porsche continues to lead at a canter with a 14-lap advantage.After more technical gremlins the #13 Vaillante Rebellion Oreca remains in third overall and second in LMP2 but now two laps off of the #38 Jackie Chan DC entry.Having eased into an overnight lead with the loss of the #98 Aston Martin from the front, the #84 JMW Motorsport Ferrari continues to keep hold of a one-lap advantage on the #55 Spirit of Race Ferrari.