20H: #63 Corvette keeping #97 Aston Martin at bay in GTE Pro

With sizeable gaps developing in the majority classes focus is turning to the GTE Pro as the #63 Corvette Racing holds off the #97 Aston Martin for the lead.
After the #95 Aston Martin went off from the lead it has opened a wide battle for the class lead which currently rests between Antonio Garcia in the Corvette and Darren Turner in the other Aston Martin which had led the early stages.
A further 20-seconds back from #97 Aston Martin is the #91 Porsche, while there is five manufacturers in the top five spots with #67 Ford in fourth and #71 AF Corse Ferrari in fifth.
Hartley on a charge for Porsche
The #2 Porsche is continuing to claw back into the podium contenders with Brendon Hartley up to fifth overall and just three laps off of the lead LMP2 of #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca. The #1 Porsche continues to lead at a canter with a 14-lap advantage.
After more technical gremlins the #13 Vaillante Rebellion Oreca remains in third overall and second in LMP2 but now two laps off of the #38 Jackie Chan DC entry.
JMW Motorsport Ferrari holding station
Having eased into an overnight lead with the loss of the #98 Aston Martin from the front, the #84 JMW Motorsport Ferrari continues to keep hold of a one-lap advantage on the #55 Spirit of Race Ferrari.