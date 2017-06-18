Leading #1 Porsche out, LMP2 goes top

The race leading #1 Porsche is seemingly out of the 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours after hitting technical problems with less than four hours of the race remaining.Andre Lotterer was in the car when it lost oil pressure, forcing the 919 Hybrid in slow mode before the German parked up.At the time Lotterer - along with Nick Tandy and Neel Jani - led by a mammoth 13 laps having assumed the lead in hour ten when Toyota lost two of its pace setting cars within minutes of each other before half-way.Astonishingly, next in line was the #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing LMP2 car driven by Oliver Jarvis, Ho-Pin Tung and Thomas Laurent, a lead it has now taken after the #1 Porsche was officially classified as a retirement.Perhaps more relevantly though, the #2 Porsche of Brendon Hartley, Earl Bamber and Timo Bernhard is still charging up the order after earlier problems and is up to second position, two laps behind the #38 car.With further issues, it is likely to catch and pass the #38 Jackie Chan car before the end of the race.With the #2 Porsche in a net fourth once the #1 Porsche slips down the order, it needs to also catch and pass the #13 Vaillante Rebellion and the #35 Signatech Alpine.