Le Mans »

2017 Le Mans 24 Hours: Leading #1 Porsche stops!

18 June 2017
The #1 Porsche is out of the Le Mans 24 Hours with technical issues 4 hours from home having opened up a 13 lap advantage - LMP2 to win?
Leading #1 Porsche out, LMP2 takes lead
2017 Le Mans 24 Hours: Leading #1 Porsche stops!
The race leading #1 Porsche is seemingly out of the 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours after hitting technical problems with less than four hours of the race remaining.

Andre Lotterer was in the car when it lost oil pressure, forcing the 919 Hybrid in slow mode before the German parked up.

At the time Lotterer - along with Nick Tandy and Neel Jani - led by a mammoth 13 laps having assumed the lead in hour ten when Toyota lost two of its pace setting cars within minutes of each other before half-way.

Astonishingly, next in line was the #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing LMP2 car driven by Oliver Jarvis, Ho-Pin Tung and Thomas Laurent, a lead it has now taken after the #1 Porsche was officially classified as a retirement.

Perhaps more relevantly though, the #2 Porsche of Brendon Hartley, Earl Bamber and Timo Bernhard is still charging up the order after earlier problems and is up to second position, two laps behind the #38 car.

With further issues, it is likely to catch and pass the #38 Jackie Chan car before the end of the race.

With the #2 Porsche in a net fourth once the #1 Porsche slips down the order, it needs to also catch and pass the #13 Vaillante Rebellion and the #35 Signatech Alpine.

Tagged as: Toyota , Porsche , LMP2
« Take me back to the Le Mans Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
#1 Porsche LMP Team Porsche 919 Hybrid: Neel Jani, Andre Lotterer, Nick Tandy
#1 Porsche - Nick Tandy, Andre Lotterer, Neel Jani
#1 Porsche - Nick Tandy, Andre Lotterer, Neel Jani
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Kobayashi Conway Sarrazin
#9 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050-Hybrid: Nicolas Lapierre, Yuji Kunimoto, Jose Maria Lopez
#9 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050-Hybrid: Nicolas Lapierre, Yuji Kunimoto, Jose Maria Lopez
#9 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050-Hybrid: Nicolas Lapierre, Yuji Kunimoto, Jose Maria Lopez
#9 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050-Hybrid: Nicolas Lapierre, Yuji Kunimoto, Jose Maria Lopez
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050-Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Anthony Davidson, Kazuki Nakajima
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050-Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Stephane Sarrazin
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050-Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Stephane Sarrazin
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050-Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Stephane Sarrazin
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050-Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Stephane Sarrazin
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050-Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Stephane Sarrazin
#93 Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR (991): Patrick Long, Abdulaziz Turki Al Faisal, Michael Hedlund
#93 Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR (991): Patrick Long, Abdulaziz Turki Al Faisal, Michael Hedlund
#93 Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR (991): Patrick Long, Abdulaziz Turki Al Faisal, Michael Hedlund
#92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR: Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre, Dirk Werner

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 