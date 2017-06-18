Le Mans »

Le Mans 24 Hours: 21H: Jackie Chan DC Racing takes the lead at Le Mans

18 June 2017
The new leader is LMP2's #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca as the #1 Porsche is forced into retirement with an oil pressure problem.
Follow live text commentary of the 85th Le Mans 24 Hours here

In one of the most dramatic Le Mans 24 Hours in history, the new leader is LMP2's #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca as the #1 Porsche is forced into retirement with an oil pressure problem.

After the #7 Toyota was forced into retirement overnight while leading the same cruel fate has hit the #1 Porsche who saw its 14-lap advantage scrubbed out when Andre Lotterer stopped with an oil pressure issue and despite the team's best effort he was forced to retire on track.

With the rate of attrition in LMP1 effectively taking out the whole field, the LMP2 class leader has become the overall leader with the #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca holding a two-lap advantage with three hours to go.

But victory is far from assured despite its two-lap advantage with the #2 Porsche recovering from its earlier hour-long stop with a mechanical issue and closing rapidly.

Aston Martin and Corvette dicing for GTE Pro victory

The action continues in the GTE Pro class with the top two separated by less than two seconds on track after Daniel Serra in the #97 Aston Martin got past Jan Magnussen in the #63 Corvette during hour 21.

Both the #91 Porsche and #67 Ford are also on the lead lap to make it a four-way fight which looks set to go down to the final minute of racing.

JMW Motorsport Ferrari keeps clear in GTE Am

The JMW Motorsport Ferrari continues to hold a one-lap advantage over the #55 Spirit of Race Ferrari as they match each other's pace and stint strategy. Ferrari is set to celebrate a podium lockout with the #62 WeahterTech Ferrari in a comfortable third place.

