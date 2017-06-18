22H: #2 Porsche on lead lap hunting Jackie Chan DC Racing

The #2 Porsche has climbed on to the lead lap after passing the leading #38 Jackie Chan DC Oreca with two hours of the race remaining.In a frantic sprint to the finish, the #2 Porsche must now complete a whole lap extra in order to catch up with the leader in the LMP2 and overall classes after the #1 Porsche retired with an oil pressure issue with a 14-lap advantage.The #13 Valliante Rebellion Oreca was involved in a clash with the #49 ARC Bratisalava Ligier to see it drop down to third overall and promote the #35 Signatech Alpine Matmut into third overall and second in LMP2.The GTE Pro class will also be decided in the closing stages with the #63 Corvette leading by just 3.7s over the #97 Aston Martin who have traded the lead since sunrise.Behind the front two the #91 Porsche remains in touching distance but looks likely to need to fend off the #67 Ford which is charging with Harry Tincknell at the wheel.The only class which looks relatively close to its conclusion is the GTE Am class with ex-F1 star Will Stevens keeping the JMW Motorsport Ferrari a lap ahead of the #55 Spirit of Race Ferrari, while the #62 WeatherTech Ferrari is one further lap back in third place with two hours to go.