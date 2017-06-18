Le Mans »

Le Mans 24 Hours: 22H: #2 Porsche on lead lap hunting Jackie Chan DC Racing

18 June 2017
The #2 Porsche has climbed on to the lead lap after passing the leading #38 Jackie Chan DC Oreca with two hours to go.
The #2 Porsche has climbed on to the lead lap after passing the leading #38 Jackie Chan DC Oreca with two hours of the race remaining.

In a frantic sprint to the finish, the #2 Porsche must now complete a whole lap extra in order to catch up with the leader in the LMP2 and overall classes after the #1 Porsche retired with an oil pressure issue with a 14-lap advantage.

The #13 Valliante Rebellion Oreca was involved in a clash with the #49 ARC Bratisalava Ligier to see it drop down to third overall and promote the #35 Signatech Alpine Matmut into third overall and second in LMP2.

Frantic finish between Corvette and Aston Martin in GTE Pro

The GTE Pro class will also be decided in the closing stages with the #63 Corvette leading by just 3.7s over the #97 Aston Martin who have traded the lead since sunrise.

Behind the front two the #91 Porsche remains in touching distance but looks likely to need to fend off the #67 Ford which is charging with Harry Tincknell at the wheel.

Stevens to lead JMW Motorsport Ferrari home

The only class which looks relatively close to its conclusion is the GTE Am class with ex-F1 star Will Stevens keeping the JMW Motorsport Ferrari a lap ahead of the #55 Spirit of Race Ferrari, while the #62 WeatherTech Ferrari is one further lap back in third place with two hours to go.

Tagged as: Ferrari , Aston Martin , Le Mans 24 Hours , Porsche , Oreca , LMP2 , Bamber
