23H: #2 Porsche reels in #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing to lead in final hour

Follow live text commentary of the 85th Le Mans 24 Hours here
The #2 Porsche has pulled off a last-to-first charge through the Le Mans 24 Hour field to lead into the final hour after hunting down the LMP2 #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca.
After the #1 Porsche was confirmed a retirement due to an oil pressure issue despite having a 14-lap advantage, it left the lead LMP2 car to charge into the lead with three hours remaining.
But the #2 Porsche, who suffered an one hour stoppage with a mechanical issue in the fourth hour, has reeled in the LMP2 challenger to take the lead with 65 minutes remaining.
The #2 Porsche must now survive the final hour in sweltering conditions and pray for no further mechanical heartache after seeing every other LMP1 car hit by issues.
