‘This is Le Mans’ – Porsche accepts fate in shock twist

18 June 2017
"Last year we had luck on our side but this year it was not the case..."
Andre Lotterer admits it is 'hard' to lose an almost certain Le Mans 24 Hours win after his #1 Porsche crew were forced to retire from a 13 lap lead in the last twist of a dramatic race.

The #1 Porsche 919 Hybrid crew of Lotterer, Nick Tandy and Neel Jani swept into a huge lead at the ten hour mark when both the #7 Toyota – which had mostly led from the beginning – and the chasing #9 Toyota retired in quick succession following respective technical issues and crash damage.

However, after extending its lead to 13 laps over a gaggle of LMP2 entries as LMP1 machines fell by the wayside, it would strike oil pressure problems with four hours to go.

Much like the two Toyotas before it, with the issue striking right at the start of the lap, Lotterer couldn't nurse the car back to the pits on battery power, forcing him to park up and admit bitter defeat.

Scuppering his chances of a fourth Le Mans win – and his first with Porsche -, as well second successes for Tandy and Jani, Lotterer admits it hurt to retire in that manner.

“I drove until shortly before sunrise and then again from just before 11am. We were driving really conservitavely but suddenly the oil pressure dropped. To retire this way is hard. But this is Le Mans.”

“We tried to nurse the czar home but it was not to be,” added last year's winner Jani. “Mentally the stints were quite hard anyway because when you are not pushing to the limits, too many thing and thoughts come up. Last year we had luck on our side but this year it was not the case.”

