Jackie Chan cheered us on to a historic Le Mans result – Cheng

Jackie Chan DC Racing team owner-driver David Cheng has revealed Jackie Chan looked at getting a last minute flight to France to watch his eponymous team claim a historic podium result in the 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours after it moved into shock victory contention.The LMP2 team came remarkably close to a huge upset when it was promoted into the overall lead of the endurance race with three hours to go as a high attrition rate struck the depleted LMP1 field.In the year that saw the LMP2 class lapping upwards of 10secs faster than last year thanks to an overhaul of the regulations, the #38 Oreca emerged clear in the class battle thanks to the combined efforts of Oliver Jarvis, Thomas Laurent and Ho-Pin Tung.Staying out of trouble despite the 'brutally' hot conditions, the trio climbed to second as LMP1 cars fell by the wayside before moving up to the top with three hours to go when the #1 Porsche – which was ahead by 13 laps – came to a halt.Though the fairytale would be scuppered by the fast recovering #2 Porsche as it caught and retook the lead with just over an hour to go, Tung brought the car across the line in second position, just a lap off the win.With the Chinese flag flying over the podium at Le Mans for the first time, Cheng – who himself finished fourth in the sister #37 car – is proud to be part of such a history and unexpected moment in the race's illustrious history.“This is absolutely an incredible day for the entire team,” he said. “The challenge was going to be for class victories and LMP2 victories so to make it on to the overall podium is incredible.“For us as a team I am so proud of all the guys, the drivers, the mechanics and all the crew. It has been quite an interest journey these last four years with Ho Pin and the last two years in the team. Today it all came together and made it worthwhile.”According to Cheng, the team was formed in association with world renowned actor Jackie Chan, best known for the Rush Hour film series, four years ago with the intention of developing Chinese talent.Though Chan himself couldn't be present in France this time he was live on call as the two cars crossed the line for their result.“Myself and Jackie have known each other for a while, three or four years, and after mine and Ho Pin's Le Mans 24 race in 2015 at about 4pm straight after the race ended Jackie and I had this idea of forming a team together to help support Chinese drivers and help make a Chinese team at Le Mans.“Jackie is not with us today as he has other commitments in China but he has been supporting us all the way with calls and right before the chequered flag he was on the phone cheering on with all of us as part of the team. He really supports us and supports the entire sport.”