Aston Martin basks in breathless last gasp GT win

Darren Turner has described Aston Martin's last gasp win at the Le Mans 24 Hours as one of the 'best GT battles in history' after the British marque snatched a stunning victory from old rivals Corvette.In a relentless GTE Pro battle that raged from start-to-finish, as many as nine cars featured on the lead lap until the final couple of hours but it was the Aston Martin and the #63 Corvette that would ultimately ascend to the head of a tightly-contested field in the closing hour.In a race that saw Aston Martin show impressive pace only for niggling issues to peg them back at various points, a stunning set of stints as day broke from Turner, Jonathan Adam and Daniel Serra would work it back into a victory contention.Leading to Adam tailgating the Corvette driven by Jordan Taylor for the final 45min stint, the Briton looked to have blown his chance when a lunge at Mulsanne corner saw him run wide on the exit and allow the Corvette back through.However, when Taylor out-braked himself and ran across the gravel on what would turn out to be the penultimate lap, Adam got back onto his tail and forced his way through as they came across the line. With one revolution left, when Taylor ran off course with a puncture, victory was assured.Aston Martin's first win in the GT Pro (formerly GT1) category since 2008, Turner – winner on that occasion too – was thrilled to watch the team come out top of a fierce battle with an old foe.“Johnny had huge pressure for the last two hours and with 45mins to go they did the pit-stop and made sure they covered the Corvette but that last 45 minutes was one of the best drives he is going to have in his career. Certainly one of the best drives I have ever seen.“He has put us in that position to be on the top step at Le Mans and the guys at Aston Martin have done a great job with the car, a great job with the strategy and Dunlop did a fantastic job with the tyres.“That was a nerve-wracking experience those last 45mins, me and Daniel were enjoying it, it is great when you get to see wheel-to-wheel racing and I have to say with Johnny behind the wheel and Jordan Taylor, they put on a great show. I am sure it will go down as one of the best GT battles in history.”In what is likely to be the final year for the Vantage before it is replaced, Turner says the sheer depth in competition in GTE Pro makes the success all the more satisfying.“There was a lot of pressure (in 2008) but there was only one competitor, that was Corvette. It is quite nice today was about Aston and Corvette but this one has been fundamentally much harder, there are more competitors, the level is a lot higher, it was a sprint the whole way through. There was no time to relax. We pushed from lap one.”