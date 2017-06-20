Early Le Mans retirement 'hard to swallow' - Lynn

Alex Lynn found his early retirement from last weekend's 24 Hours of Le Mans "hard to swallow" after leading G-Drive Racing to LMP2 pole in qualifying, only for the #26 Oreca 07 Gibson to crash out before he could get in the car.Lynn charged to a new LMP2 lap record at the Circuit de la Sarthe in Thursday's night qualifying session, having also topped the timesheets in practice earlier in the week.Lynn's co-driver, Roman Rusinov, took the wheel for the opening stint at Le Mans, but made a number of errors that saw him drive the wrong way on the track at one stage to enter the pit lane.The #26 Oreca's race ultimately ended when Rusinov crashed out at the Porsche Curves in the second hour, tangling with Khalid Al-Qubaisi in the #88 Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR."It was absolutely heartbreaking to retire from the Le Mans 24 Hours in just the second hour of the race, before I even got to drive," Lynn said."But still, I and the whole G-Drive Racing team have to take a lot of satisfaction from how we performed throughout practice and qualifying, which ended up with me putting the car on pole position in our class."I've been fortunate enough to have a few good pole positions in my career but this one was right up there with my debut Macau Grand Prix in 2012. You're on a lap, and you know it's a good one before it even pops up on the dash."It was really nice, not just for the ego but for my personal development. Being my first Le Mans, it was important for my career to show what I'm capable of – something like that pole can be pivotal, and I'm very proud of it."Roman started the race. He did a brilliant job doing the same thing at the Spa 6 Hours last month, but it just started to unravel as soon as it began at Le Mans. He lost some places on the first lap, and then when things start to go wrong it just spirals."Finally our race ended with contact with a GT Porsche in the second hour, before Pierre [Thiriet] and I even got behind the wheel."The early retirement was made all the more galling for Lynn by the race of attrition that set in for the LMP1 runners, ultimately allowing two LMP2 cars to get onto the overall podium and even flirt with outright victory at one stage."I was totally stunned, especially when you consider what happened to all the LMP1 cars, which meant an LMP2 very nearly won the race outright," Lynn said."It could have been incredible because we could at least have had an overall podium, and it does make it hard to swallow. We had a fantastic race car, and the G-Drive crew have to be thanked for that. They've worked brilliantly all season."It's up to Roman, Pierre and I to turn it around for them in the remaining races, because I can see a lot more success ahead for us."