'Hard to find words' to describe Porsche's dramatic Le Mans win - Seidl

Porsche LMP1 team principal Andreas Seidl says it is "hard to find words" to describe the German manufacturer's record-extending 19th overall victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans on Sunday.The #2 Porsche 919 Hybrid shared by Brendon Hartley, Earl Bamber and Timo Bernhard fought back from a front axle issue that left it 18 laps down and 55th overall to take victory at Le Mans, weathering a race of attrition that saw all six LMP1 cars hit technical trouble.Porsche's #1 car had looked set for victory, running 13 laps clear of the field before suffering a terminal failure in the 21st hour.This allowed Jackie Chan DC Racing's #38 Oreca 07 Gibson to take over in P1 and become the first LMP2 car to ever lead overall at Le Mans, with the #2 Porsche's fightback ultimately preventing a shock result."It's hard to find words for what happened," Seidl said, reflecting on Porsche's victory. "The drivers and the entire team have done an amazing job. We can put two tough weeks behind us that provided some highs and lows but we fought with typical Porsche spirit."It will take some time for what we have achieved today to sink in. We've now won Le Mans three times in a row which is just sensational. The team worked relentlessly for this over the past 12 months. Toyota was a very strong competitor. They pushed us to the limits and beyond and we both paid the price."It is sad that Neel Jani, Andre Lotterer and Nick Tandy [in the #1 Porsche] retired from the race because they controlled it for a long time. But Earl Bamber, Brendon Hartley and especially Timo Bernhard deserved to take the race win. Timo was the development driver right from the beginning of the programme."After the long repairs, the three of them kept fighting and were ultimately rewarded.”