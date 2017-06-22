Vaxiviere issues apology after Kaffer crash at Le Mans

TDS Racing's Matthieu Vaxiviere has issued an apology for causing the sizeable accident with Pierre Kaffer during last weekend's 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Vaxiviere crashed into Kaffer on the Mulsanne Straight five hours into the race while trying to pick his way through traffic, duking to the left in his #28 Oreca 07 Gibson and nudging the unsighted #82 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE into the barrier.
Kaffer shunted at high-speed, causing significant damage to the car that forced it to retire from the race. Vaxiviere retired alongside Francois Perrodo and Emmanuel Collard in the #28 Oreca with 213 laps on the board.
In a post on Twitter on Wednesday, Vaxiviere issued a heartfelt apology to both Kaffer and his fans in response to the criticism he received for causing the accident.