Le Mans legends to take part in parade at Austrian GP

4 July 2017
Le Mans and Formula 1 worlds will collide once more in Austria with a special parade planned at the Red Bull Ring this weekend.
A special parade celebrating legends of the 24 Hours of Le Mans will take place this Sunday ahead of the Formula 1 race in Austria, with Mark Webber and Tom Kristensen among the drivers taking part.

F1 has shown a more open stance towards Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship in recent months, as exemplified by CEO and chairman Chase Carey's invitation to be the official starter for the 24 Hours of Le Mans last month.

Ahead of the race on Sunday, 10 Le Mans cars spanning six decades will take part in a special show run, with recent 24-hour victor Brendon Hartley set to drive the Porsche 919 Hybrid that he took to its 19th overall win at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

The drivers and cars taking part are:

- Jean Alesi (FRA / Ferrari 512S, 1969)
- Gerhard Berger (AUT / BMW V12 LMR, 1999)
- Neel Jani (CH / Porsche 936, 1981)
- Tom Kristensen (DEN / Audi R18, 2016)
- Helmut Marko (AUT / Porsche 917K, 1970)
- Dieter Quester (AUT / BMW 3.0 CSL, 1973)
- Guy Smith (GBR / Bentley Speed ​​8, 2003)
- Hans-Joachim Stuck (GER / Porsche 962c, 1986/1987)
- Mark Webber (AUS / Porsche 919 Hybrid, 2017)
- Brendon Hartley (NZL / Porsche 919 Hybrid, 2017)
- Porsche 917K, built in 1971 (exhibited in the F1 FanZone)

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



