MotoGP Star of the Year vote - 5th: Andrea Iannone

20 December 2016
You vote Andrea Iannone 5th in Crash.net's MotoGP Star of the Year poll.
5th – Andrea Iannone
Average score out of ten: 6.8
Team: Ducati Team
Bike: Desmosedici GP16
Wins: 1
Podiums: 4
Poles: 1
Fastest Laps: 2
Championship points: 112
Championship position: 9th out of 27

Andrea Iannone made history this season by becoming the first Ducati rider to win a MotoGP race since Casey Stoner left at the end of 2010.

But some big mistakes earlier in the year, most notably wiping himself and team-mate Andrea Dovizioso from a double podium finish within sight of the chequered flag in Argentina, meant he was not chosen to partner Jorge Lorenzo in 2017.

That surely made his Austrian win all the more sweeter. The race also highlighted a smarter side to the Italian, who was the only rider to choose the softer rear tyre and managed his pace perfectly.

The other side of Iannone's character came in the form of an Instagram video showing him breaking the window of his own Porsche with a hammer, after being locked out at a petrol station!

'The Maniac' will join Suzuki in 2017, and already looked at his aggressive best on the GSX-RR in post-season testing…

About the vote:
Rather than repeat the riders' championship standings, Crash.net's MotoGP Star of the Year poll (which began in 2008) expects viewers to take into account factors such as machinery, performance relative to a team-mate, riding style, experience, injuries, progress and personality as much as race results.

Over 70,000 votes were cast for the 2016 poll, with viewers awarding each of this year's participants with a mark out of ten. The average score for each rider was then used to compile the final results.

2016 MotoGP Star of the Year: Results so far
5th Andrea Iannone ITA Ducati Team 6.8
6th Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team 6.6
7th Jorge Lorenzo SPA Movistar Yamaha 6.2
8th Jack Miller AUS Marc VDS Honda 5.7
9th Dani Pedrosa SPA Repsol Honda 5.5
10th Danilo Petrucci ITA Pramac Ducati 5.19
Full ranking to be revealed alongside the winner.

Andrea Iannone in the Crash.net MotoGP Star of the Year poll
MotoGP Star of the Year 2016: 5th
MotoGP Star of the Year 2015: 2nd
MotoGP Star of the Year 2014: 5th
MotoGP Star of the Year 2013: 13th


ZeFrenchAngle

December 20, 2016 12:46 PM
Last Edited 3 hours ago

Codger: We all rate Crazy for his enthusiasm, Tenacity, and shear spirit. Putting him above Dovi ? no way. Same goes for Cal.
Hmm, Codger, I only half agree with you ! Yes - Iannone, with his torpedo moves on Dovi and Lorenzo, and so many other crashes (he has crashed out of 6 GPs and did not start 2 other GPs because of injuries in a crash - nearly half the GPs!) should not be above Dovi, but you have to admit that smashing the window of his Porshe after having left his keys inside it was great publicity !! :-) Where I disagree : despite everything I personally have said about what Crutchlow utters on a weekly basis, on his track performances he deserves to be above Dovi - he has won two GPs, let's not forget, had one or two poles, was quite often extremely fast in Qualifications, while never being on a factory bike - so Cal deserves that one !

Navelgazer

December 20, 2016 1:12 PM

I accept full responsibility for Crazy Joe's performance this year which is entirely due to me picking him for my Fantasy Team... I'd rather have a rider with a personality than someone who just blends into the background and you forget is even on track, but that being said I wasn't thrilled about the Dovi incident either. I wanted to see Dani finally jump ship off the Honda and move to Suzuki, but seeing as it will be Crazy Joe instead I forecast exciting races and probably a high bill for plastics! Either way I hope he has fun doing it.


