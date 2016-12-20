MotoGP Star of the Year vote: 5th

5th – Andrea Iannone

Andrea Iannone made history this season by becoming the first Ducati rider to win a MotoGP race since Casey Stoner left at the end of 2010.But some big mistakes earlier in the year, most notably wiping himself and team-mate Andrea Dovizioso from a double podium finish within sight of the chequered flag in Argentina, meant he was not chosen to partner Jorge Lorenzo in 2017.That surely made his Austrian win all the more sweeter. The race also highlighted a smarter side to the Italian, who was the only rider to choose the softer rear tyre and managed his pace perfectly.The other side of Iannone's character came in the form of an Instagram video showing him breaking the window of his own Porsche with a hammer, after being locked out at a petrol station!'The Maniac' will join Suzuki in 2017, and already looked at his aggressive best on the GSX-RR in post-season testing…Rather than repeat the riders' championship standings,MotoGP Star of the Year poll (which began in 2008) expects viewers to take into account factors such as machinery, performance relative to a team-mate, riding style, experience, injuries, progress and personality as much as race results.Over 70,000 votes were cast for the 2016 poll, with viewers awarding each of this year's participants with a mark out of ten. The average score for each rider was then used to compile the final results.