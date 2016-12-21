MotoGP »

MotoGP Star of the Year vote - 4th: Cal Crutchlow

21 December 2016
You vote Cal Crutchlow 4th in Crash.net's MotoGP Star of the Year poll.
MotoGP Star of the Year vote: 4th
MotoGP Star of the Year vote - 4th: Cal Crutchlow
4th - Cal Crutchlow
Average score out of ten: 7.8
Team: LCR Honda
Bike: RC213V
Wins: 2
Podiums: 4
Poles: 1
Fastest Laps: 3
Championship points: 141
Championship position: 7th out of 27

When Cal Crutchlow rode to victory in the Czech Republic he not only broke a personal drought stretching back to World Superbikes in 2010, but finally extinguished the UK's 35-year wait for a new premier-class winner.

Not since Barry Sheene in 1981 had the Union Jack flown over the top step of a 500cc/MotoGP podium. Crutchlow then won again at Phillip Island, this time in fully dry conditions.

Other stand-out performances came in the form of a popular home pole and combative runner-up finish at Silverstone, plus an earlier podium at Sachsenring. All of which helped the LCR rider finish the season fifth in the world championship, the top non-factory rider and the second-best Honda competitor after Marc Marquez.

Indeed, one of the few accolades Crutchlow missed out on this season was the first satellite win since 2006, an honour that went to good friend Jack Miller at Assen.

Crutchlow had been ranked just 18th in the world championship after the Dutch event, scoring points in only three of the opening seven races and making his later success all the more remarkable.

A clear gap separates the top four in your Star of the Year poll from the rest of the field, with Crutchlow receiving an average of 7.8 out of 10. After two seasons outside the top ten, you recognised Crutchlow's achievements by returning the Englishman to his previous highest placing.

As in the world championship standings, Crutchlow was the highest ranked satellite rider in your vote.

About the vote:
Rather than repeat the riders' championship standings, Crash.net's MotoGP Star of the Year poll (which began in 2008) expects viewers to take into account factors such as machinery, performance relative to a team-mate, riding style, experience, injuries, progress and personality as much as race results.

Over 70,000 votes were cast for the 2016 poll, with viewers awarding each of this year's participants with a mark out of ten. The average score for each rider was then used to compile the final results.

2016 MotoGP Star of the Year: Results so far
4th Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda 7.8
5th Andrea Iannone ITA Ducati Team 6.8
6th Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team 6.6
7th Jorge Lorenzo SPA Movistar Yamaha 6.2
8th Jack Miller AUS Marc VDS Honda 5.7
9th Dani Pedrosa SPA Repsol Honda 5.5
10th Danilo Petrucci ITA Pramac Ducati 5.19
Full ranking to be revealed alongside the winner.

Cal Crutchlow in the Crash.net MotoGP Star of the Year poll
MotoGP Star of the Year 2016: 4th
MotoGP Star of the Year 2015: 11th
MotoGP Star of the Year 2014: 11th
MotoGP Star of the Year 2013: 4th
MotoGP Star of the Year 2012: 4th
MotoGP Star of the Year 2011: 11th




Yossarian

December 21, 2016 5:31 PM

Guna4699: Iannone, Cal, Maverick, Rossi, Marc the top 5. clearly this poll has that entertainment factor having a loud say at where riders stand. And for those still being like "damn how come cal in front of Lorenzo?" please go to motogp. com and look for championship standings.
Jorge third, Cal seventh, what's your point ?

iamzombie

December 21, 2016 7:29 PM

Guna4699: Iannone, Cal, Maverick, Rossi, Marc the top 5. clearly this poll has that entertainment factor having a loud say at where riders stand. And for those still being like "damn how come cal in front of Lorenzo?" please go to motogp. com and look for championship standings.
Cal deserves the spot he got, IMO. He had a disastrous first part of the season, but won in the wet and in the dry (mostly due to MM crashing, but to finish first, first you must finish) showing that the HRC satellite package has what it takes.


