MotoGP Star of the Year vote: 4th

4th - Cal Crutchlow

2016 MotoGP Star of the Year: Results so far

Cal Crutchlow in the Crash.net MotoGP Star of the Year poll

LCR HondaRC213V1417th out of 27When Cal Crutchlow rode to victory in the Czech Republic he not only broke a personal drought stretching back to World Superbikes in 2010, but finally extinguished the UK's 35-year wait for a new premier-class winner.Not since Barry Sheene in 1981 had the Union Jack flown over the top step of a 500cc/MotoGP podium. Crutchlow then won again at Phillip Island, this time in fully dry conditions.Other stand-out performances came in the form of a popular home pole and combative runner-up finish at Silverstone, plus an earlier podium at Sachsenring. All of which helped the LCR rider finish the season fifth in the world championship, the top non-factory rider and the second-best Honda competitor after Marc Marquez.Indeed, one of the few accolades Crutchlow missed out on this season was the first satellite win since 2006, an honour that went to good friend Jack Miller at Assen.Crutchlow had been ranked just 18th in the world championship after the Dutch event, scoring points in only three of the opening seven races and making his later success all the more remarkable.A clear gap separates the top four in your Star of the Year poll from the rest of the field, with Crutchlow receiving an average of 7.8 out of 10. After two seasons outside the top ten, you recognised Crutchlow's achievements by returning the Englishman to his previous highest placing.As in the world championship standings, Crutchlow was the highest ranked satellite rider in your vote.Rather than repeat the riders' championship standings,MotoGP Star of the Year poll (which began in 2008) expects viewers to take into account factors such as machinery, performance relative to a team-mate, riding style, experience, injuries, progress and personality as much as race results.Over 70,000 votes were cast for the 2016 poll, with viewers awarding each of this year's participants with a mark out of ten. The average score for each rider was then used to compile the final results.